Exclusive | Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is ‘disturbing’, shares part of it ‘approved by our own colleagues’





Manufactured hatred never triumphs over true love, and Hansal Mehta knows it. The filmmaker, who has worked in the industry for three decades, believes Bollywood is currently going through a “transitional” phase where it is struggling with virtual hate, but nothing it can’t come out of stronger.

The Hindi film industry has been the target of relentless hate on social media, with films by big stars – from Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar – falling under the ‘boycott of Bollywood’ trend. The concern among industry insiders is that the anti-Bollywood wave will leap off the screen and end up deterring filmmakers from telling the stories they want. “It’s disturbing to say the least,” Mehta comments on anti-Bollywood sentiment in a chat with indianexpress.com. “The kind of stuff that gets written on social media, some even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the approval of some of our own colleagues. It’s disturbing, but I also feel like a lot of it is social media, very fabricated. The filmmaker, who has remained vocal about the impact of the country’s politics on the Hindi film industry, says there is no denying the audience that a good film will attract. As the year has witnessed, Brahmastra, who posted amid heavy social media – and in one case even on the ground – hate, still managed to reap huge numbers, becoming one of the biggest Bollywood hit of the year. Mehta says the industry is not new to setbacks. He came under scrutiny even in the late 90s after music mogul Gulshan Kumar was gunned down, and later in the early 2000s when film financier Bharat Shah was arrested in a case of alleged connection with the underworld. He bounced back then and the director is sure he will show resilience again. “What happens in this diversion, this madness, our fear takes over us to be able to tell our stories as we want, to make the films as we want. It’s a transitional phase; we will come out of it. C is a resilient industry. “What is important is not to lose sight of our main job: that is to tell stories, whatever the counterpoint. Whether your film is pure propaganda or is completely against the propaganda that’s being fed to us. I feel like in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we’ve forgotten that we’re actually making films for the public,” he adds. Elaborating on his mention of the term ‘agenda’, Mehta says, ‘The social and cultural agenda…I hear people say that films that are deeply rooted in our social and cultural identity…By all means, we should make grounded films, we should make films that reflect us socially and culturally and do them without fear. The filmmaker argues that a grounded film can both praise and criticize a society and its culture. “But at least we should treat them. We should make good movies,” he says.

