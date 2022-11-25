Actor Richa Chadha apologizes amid backlash over ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet

The BJP condemned Richa Chadha’s post in a video statement. (Case)

Actor Richa Chadha today issued a public apology after deleting a controversial post on Twitter after a huge backlash over a comment that appeared to mock a senior army commander’s statement on taking back occupied Kashmir by Pakistan (PoK) with a reference to the 2020 Galwan clash with the Chinese. troops.

“While it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words that are dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,” Richa Chadha said in his apology tweet.

The actor had previously controversially posted on Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the army is ‘always ready’ at any government order to retake parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan and “would give them an appropriate response”.

Sharing the commander’s statement, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, “Galwan says hello to you.”

The post went viral and many called it “disgraceful and disgraceful”.

In his apology message, Richa Chadha said his grandfather, a “lieutenant-colonel”, was shot in the leg during the Indochina War. “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It’s an emotional question for me.”

“India and Indians respect the army and the armed forces. When our army chief says something, we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone after posting something on social media decides to make fun of the army.

Is it correct? Do we even understand the bravery shown in Galwan by the soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for their country? It is unfortunate and reprehensible to publish this kind of message,” BJP spokeswoman Nalin Kohli said.

Another BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, tweeted, “Shameful tweet. Should be taken down at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”

Several others on Twitter criticized the actor.

“”Galwan says hello”, writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commander on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. It once again proves more that there is no limit to the downfall of this industry. . A boycott is all they are worth,” said one netizen.

“Making fun of the sacrifice of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Shameful and disgraceful,” said another.

Twenty Indian soldiers died for the country in the Galwan clashes that erupted in June 2020. More than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the incident, which sparked a series of clashes between the two nations.

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi made his statement reacting to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks underscoring the government’s determination to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. The army is always ready to ensure that the understanding of the ceasefire is never broken as it is in the interests of both nations, but if it is broken at any time, we will give them an appropriate response,” Lt. Gen. Dwivedi said.