Entertainment
Actor Richa Chadha apologizes amid backlash over ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet
Actor Richa Chadha today issued a public apology after deleting a controversial post on Twitter after a huge backlash over a comment that appeared to mock a senior army commander’s statement on taking back occupied Kashmir by Pakistan (PoK) with a reference to the 2020 Galwan clash with the Chinese. troops.
“While it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words that are dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,” Richa Chadha said in his apology tweet.
The actor had previously controversially posted on Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the army is ‘always ready’ at any government order to retake parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan and “would give them an appropriate response”.
Sharing the commander’s statement, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, “Galwan says hello to you.”
The post went viral and many called it “disgraceful and disgraceful”.
In his apology message, Richa Chadha said his grandfather, a “lieutenant-colonel”, was shot in the leg during the Indochina War. “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It’s an emotional question for me.”
@BediSaveenapic.twitter.com/EYHeS75AjS
RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 24, 2022
The BJP denounced the actor’s “Galwan says hello” tweet in a video statement.
“India and Indians respect the army and the armed forces. When our army chief says something, we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone after posting something on social media decides to make fun of the army.
Is it correct? Do we even understand the bravery shown in Galwan by the soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for their country? It is unfortunate and reprehensible to publish this kind of message,” BJP spokeswoman Nalin Kohli said.
Another BJP leader, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, tweeted, “Shameful tweet. Should be taken down at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified.”
Several others on Twitter criticized the actor.
“”Galwan says hello”, writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commander on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. It once again proves more that there is no limit to the downfall of this industry. . A boycott is all they are worth,” said one netizen.
“Making fun of the sacrifice of our soldiers in the Galwan Valley. Shameful and disgraceful,” said another.
Twenty Indian soldiers died for the country in the Galwan clashes that erupted in June 2020. More than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the incident, which sparked a series of clashes between the two nations.
Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi made his statement reacting to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks underscoring the government’s determination to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it. The army is always ready to ensure that the understanding of the ceasefire is never broken as it is in the interests of both nations, but if it is broken at any time, we will give them an appropriate response,” Lt. Gen. Dwivedi said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/actor-richa-chadha-faces-backlash-over-galwan-says-hi-tweet-3548719
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Richa Chadha apologizes amid backlash over ‘Galwan says hello’ tweet
- Auburn professor awards damages for university punishment for published comments about football program
- Charles Michel in China for a meeting with Xi Jinping – Economic Policy
- Exclusive | Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is ‘disturbing’, shares part of it ‘approved by our own colleagues’
- Portugal vs Ghana and World Cup news and highlights
- US passes 600 mass shootings for third straight year
- Right and sufficient keywords for climate-friendly fashion consumption
- Nigeria is stepping up preparations for the Cricket World Cup
- Why Quentin Tarantino sees Robert De Niro as an actor in a league of his own
- Reviews | Donald Trump is back on Twitter, but there’s no reason to be afraid
- From Alia Bhatt’s Raazi to Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi: Watch the best ‘trending Bollywood movies this week’
- Wildcats fall to Iowa State in Overtime, 81-79