Ali Fazal’s wife Richa Chadha insults Indian army with Galwan taunts, later apologizes after brutal trolling





Bollywood actress Richa Chadha courted further controversy when she responded with a “mockery” to a statement from the Indian military on Wednesday. The Commander-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, has reportedly said that the Indian army is ready to retake Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK) if the government issues such an order. “We are fully ready to retake PoK from Pakistan. We are awaiting government orders. We will complete the operation quickly. Before that, if Pakistan violates the ceasefire, the response will be different, even if they can’t imagine it,” the Northern Army commander was quoted as saying. In response to the viral statement, Richa tweeted saying “Galwan says hello”. Soon, the actress came under fire on social media for her “insensitive” post. People criticized her for allegedly insulting the Indian military by mocking the sacrifice of soldiers during the 2020 Galwan clash between India and China. “Twenty brave Indians sacrificed their lives for India at Galwan, but here is an Urduwood actor who mocks the Indian Army. Not only sad but shameful. Another Richa Chadha bottom,” the lawyer said Principal Shashank Shekhar Jha. 20 brave Indians sacrificed their lives for India in Galwan, but here comes an Urduwood actor mocking the Indian army. Not only sad but shameful.

A new low of @RichaChadha ! pic.twitter.com/XAwzdPFvEG Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) November 23, 2022 “If you question Richa Chadha’s patriotism, she will tell you that ‘her family’ fought in the 1965 and 1971 war. Those who use family credentials to justify their wrongs are the biggest clowns,” a said another Twitter user. If you question Richa Chadha’s patriotism, she will tell you that “her family” fought in the 1965 and 1971 war. Those who use family credentials to justify their wrongs are the biggest clowns. pic.twitter.com/yOYeChFZkm — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 24, 2022 Empty theaters will soon be saying hello to Richa Chadha, the user wrote while pushing for the Boycott Bollywood trend. Relax boys… #Fukrey3 will be out soon. Empty cinemas will soon say hello to #RichaChadha #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/bI03ntrw4D — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 24, 2022 “Richa, it’s very insensitive and foolish of you to disrespect our warriors. It’s their freedom you’re taking advantage of,” another user tweeted. RichaChadha blocked me for some reason but all i want is to say hi back from galwan!!

Richa, it’s very insensitive and foolish of you to disrespect our warriors, you don’t deserve their freedom, yes, it’s their freedom that you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/2OYFDeGlCU — Whiskey (@CommonNahi) November 24, 2022 #RichaChadhathe head is full of something else, no brain Make fun of #IndianArmy is not tolerable#Galwan #GalwanValley #BoycottBollywood #UrbanNaxals pic.twitter.com/wd3MJooafn — Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) November 24, 2022 After the brutal trolling, the actress took down her tweet and apologized for her statement, or rather the “three words she used.” @BediSaveena pic.twitter.com/EYHeS75AjS — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 24, 2022 Earlier this year in October, Richa and Ali Fazal hosted a grand reception for close friends and relatives to publicly declare their union. The couple later released a statement in which they clarified that they have been legally married for over two years now.

