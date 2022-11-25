Sajid Khan to Rajkumar Hirani; 6 Bollywood celebrities charged in the infamous MeToo movement





Filmmaker Sajid Khan is currently making headlines for his tenure on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The Housefull director has faced serious backlash for his time on the show after being accused in the infamous 2017-MeToo movement. Sajid Khan has been accused by several Bollywood actresses, including Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi, of sexually harassing them in exchange for roles in his films. The filmmakers’ entry into the series didn’t sit well with social media, which immediately demanded his exit from Bigg Boss 16. Not just Sajid Khan, other popular Hindi film celebrities were also accused in the 2017 movement where women came out and spoke of being sexually harassed by filmmakers and actors. In Throwback Thursday, take a look at these 5 Bollywood personalities who have also been charged in the movement that has rocked the entire industry: Anou Malik Anu Malik has been accused by singer Sona Mohapatra of referring to her with derogatory terms, including the Hindi word maal. Another singer, Shweta Pandit, also spoke about an incident that happened nearly 21 years ago when she visited the former Indian Idol judge for an audition in Mumbai. Shortly after, Anu Malik was removed from the jury of the singing reality show Indian Idol. A season later, Anu Malik resumed his role as a jury, irritating Internet users. Nana Patekar One of the most controversial news at the time, veteran actor Nana Patekar was accused by Aashiq Banaya Aapne star Tanushree Dutta. Nana Patekar has refuted all these rumors and denied the allegations by filing a lawsuit against Tanushree Dutta. Rajkumar Hirani One of Bollywood’s most famous filmmakers, Rajkumar Hirani has also gone under the radar after a member of his Ranbir Kapoor film’s unit, Sanju, accused Hirani of repeatedly sexually assaulting her. However, the ‘Munnabhai’ filmmaker has denied all such claims. Alok Nath Popular writer and director Vinta Nanda accused veteran star Alok Nath of sexual assault in the 90s. Shortly after, Alok Naths co-stars Renuka Shahane, Himani Shivpuri, Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also talked about their uncomfortable experiences with the veteran star. Vikas Bahl Queen screenwriter Vikas Bahl has been accused by a crew member of sexually assaulting her during the filming of the movie Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. Vikas Bahl then sent legal notices to former business partners, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for making defamatory allegations against him. Vikas Bahl recently returned to directing and his last release was Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s film with Goodbye.

