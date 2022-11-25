Hoping for snow? Where to ski, sled and enjoy the season in Livingston

Last week’s explosion of cold temperatures and snow has been noticed, it’s time to get the skis and sleds out and get ready for some winter fun.

Snowmaking machines will build a base at Mount Brighton Ski Resort as soon as the temperatures cooperate. And when the natural snow falls, winter sports activities such as sledding, cross-country skiing and ice skating will come back online for the snowy season. Local subway and state parks cover these activities.

“At the start of the season, we will have an intermediate and tee field, with some terrain park features open,” said Mt. Brighton general manager Mike Giorgio.

In addition to the long-standing alpine skiing and snowboarding site, the area offers a variety of places for sledding and cross-country skiing.

Here’s where to find outdoor recreation in the snow in Livingston County.

Vail Local Snow Sports Site

Mt. Brighton has been around since 1960. Vail Resorts bought it in 2012 and has spent millions upgrading the slopes, terrain park, main lodge, restaurant, and snowmaking equipment.

The Canton of Genoa ski and snowboard resort usually opens a limited number of lifts, runs and terrain parks during the first part of December, as soon as the snow guns can maintain a base. More ski lifts and slopes open as the season progresses.

Resort officials say new events and entertainment offerings are coming to the mountain, which has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and will be operating at full capacity.

Skiers and snowboarders will eventually be able to access 24 conventional runs, including bunny and beginner runs, from five chairlifts and seven lifts, and terrain park features. It also offers intermediate and expert trails. The ski resort peaks at approximately 1,330 feet.

“We want people of all skill levels right from the start. We’re going to focus on snowmaking and then grow from there as quickly as possible,” Giorgio said.

He said private ski lessons will be available when Mount Brighton opens and group lessons are likely to start in mid-December.

Vail’s latest investments in Mount Brighton include a new ski race hut, which allows racers to line up and take off during competitions, and additional snow cannons to cover more ground.

He said the new LED lighting on the slopes should provide better lighting after dark and also cut energy consumption in half.

Entertainment on Mt.

He said resort officials want to make Mount Brighton a gathering place, even for those who don’t ski.

“I want it to be a place where people who don’t even ski can come to Brighton, eat, drink and listen to music and watch events,” said Giorgio.

There will be live music at the Ore Creek Grill on Fridays, special outdoor events when the weather cooperates, and a new family competition involving cardboard and tape.

On February 4, a Duck Tape Derby will challenge participants to make a sliding device out of cardboard and tape and race down the hill.

“We want to see how creative people get,” Giorgio said. “We’ll be asking everyone to take them up the hill and set them up on one of our gentler runs and runs. It’s just a fun thing.”

He said Mt. Brighton had never held such an event, but had seen similar races before at other ski resorts.

“The best I’ve ever seen was a recreation of the X-wing fighter from ‘Star Wars,'” he said, adding that he had also seen a pirate ship and a sleigh full of children dressed as snowmen during races.

In March, the site hosts its annual Slush Cup race, a pond-skimming competition.

Rotating local artists will perform live music on Friday nights at Ore Creek Grill beginning during the holiday season.

“And if it’s a warm and nice Saturday, we’ll put it outside, put a bar there,” Giorgio said.

They will also host S’more Sundays, with fire pits and afternoon s’mores.

Once the snow has fallen, it’s time for sledding, other snow sports

Mother Nature will decide when to blanket the hills of Livingston County’s public parks with enough snow for other outdoor winter recreation activities, including sledding and cross-country skiing.

Several public parks feature toboggan runs, and some of them have places to warm up.

Kensington Metropark’s tobogganing hills and toboggan runs are some of the most popular in the county with several hills for beginner, intermediate and advanced level sledding. A bunny hill lined with padded trees, toboggan runs, toboggan runs, and beginner snowboarding is located next to the Orchard picnic area.

Genoa Township Park’s 200+ foot toboggan hill has a drop of approximately 40 feet. The park, in the township complex at 2100 Dorr Road, includes heated restrooms and a warm-up area in the park pavilion.

Settler’s Park, next to Hartland City Hall at 2655 Clark Road, includes a toboggan run along the park’s 1.2-mile paved trail. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.

Hartland Heritage Park at 12439 Highland Road/M-59 also offers sledding when there is enough snow. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.

Cross-country skiing, skating in the park

Cross-country skiing is a popular winter activity offered in recreation areas and metro parks across the state.

Huron Meadows Metropark offers over 15 miles of groomed trails for classic cross-country skiing and 11 miles of forskate-style skiing through the hills. The park also has a ski center with a heated lounge, restrooms and snacks. The 1.5 mile Bucks Run loop is refreshed by snow cannons and illuminated at night.

Kensington Metropark also offers groomed cross-country ski trails and a rental center at the Golf Course Starter Building.

Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark includes lighted outdoor natural ice rinks. There are separate rinks for skaters and hockey players on the lake. A nearby boat rental building provides a warm-up area. Ice skate rental is not available on site.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at [email protected]