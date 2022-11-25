Connect with us

Hoping for snow? Where to ski, sled and enjoy the season in Livingston

Last week’s explosion of cold temperatures and snow has been noticed, it’s time to get the skis and sleds out and get ready for some winter fun.

The slopes of Mount Brighton are covered in a fresh layer of artificial snow on Monday November 21, 2022, joining natural snow that fell over the weekend. The snow gun in the foreground and others like it around the slopes do what Mother Nature does not.

Snowmaking machines will build a base at Mount Brighton Ski Resort as soon as the temperatures cooperate. And when the natural snow falls, winter sports activities such as sledding, cross-country skiing and ice skating will come back online for the snowy season. Local subway and state parks cover these activities.

“At the start of the season, we will have an intermediate and tee field, with some terrain park features open,” said Mt. Brighton general manager Mike Giorgio.

In addition to the long-standing alpine skiing and snowboarding site, the area offers a variety of places for sledding and cross-country skiing.

The tape attached to the tips of rental skis at Mount Brighton, shown on Monday November 14, 2022, indicates that they have been tuned, which includes waxing, base grinding, fine tuning the fit of the boot size and binding release.

Here’s where to find outdoor recreation in the snow in Livingston County.

Vail Local Snow Sports Site

Mt. Brighton has been around since 1960. Vail Resorts bought it in 2012 and has spent millions upgrading the slopes, terrain park, main lodge, restaurant, and snowmaking equipment.

The Canton of Genoa ski and snowboard resort usually opens a limited number of lifts, runs and terrain parks during the first part of December, as soon as the snow guns can maintain a base. More ski lifts and slopes open as the season progresses.

Hire Manager Mike Millhouse checks the binding Monday November 14, 2022 on one of the 940 sets of hire skis currently available at Mount Brighton as part of the all hire ski fitting process. With the additional skis ordered, the store will have 1200 pairs available for rent.

Resort officials say new events and entertainment offerings are coming to the mountain, which has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and will be operating at full capacity.

Skiers and snowboarders will eventually be able to access 24 conventional runs, including bunny and beginner runs, from five chairlifts and seven lifts, and terrain park features. It also offers intermediate and expert trails. The ski resort peaks at approximately 1,330 feet.

“We want people of all skill levels right from the start. We’re going to focus on snowmaking and then grow from there as quickly as possible,” Giorgio said.

He said private ski lessons will be available when Mount Brighton opens and group lessons are likely to start in mid-December.

Lift maintenance crew members Caleb Kirasic, left, and Zach Kestner adjust the positioning of the belt on a Sun Kid Conveyor at Mount Brighton Ski Resort on Monday November 14, 2022.

Vail’s latest investments in Mount Brighton include a new ski race hut, which allows racers to line up and take off during competitions, and additional snow cannons to cover more ground.

He said the new LED lighting on the slopes should provide better lighting after dark and also cut energy consumption in half.

Entertainment on Mt.

He said resort officials want to make Mount Brighton a gathering place, even for those who don’t ski.

