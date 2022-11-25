Entertainment
Ray Liotta’s fiancé pays tribute to the actor with a touching tribute six months after his death
Ray Liotta’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo shared a touching Thanksgiving tribute to the star six months after his death at 67.
Nittolo, 47, posted a sweet black and white image of the pair with their heads touching from Thanksgiving 2019 on his Instagram.
‘I have been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I can’t breathe without him,” she wrote in the caption.
Sweet: Ray Liotta’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo shared a touching tribute to the star six months after his death at 67, along with a black and white photo of them from their 2019 Thanksgiving
“Today and every day, I am so grateful for the memories he gave me. Those were the best years of my life,” she continued.
“I am grateful to my family and my children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going.
The beauty went on to share that Ray’s daughter Karsen, 23, who he shares with ex-wife Michelle Grace, has been a source of support for her.
Love forever: ‘I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I can’t breathe without him,” she wrote in the caption.
Grateful: ‘Today and every day, I’m so grateful for the memories he gave me. Those were the best years of my life,’ added Nittolo – who is engaged to the actor at Christmas 2020; Pictured 2021
‘I am grateful to Karsen who laughs and cries with me every day. We are connected for life.
“I am so grateful to my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continued support”
She concluded the caption by writing, “Even with such lingering pain, I feel blessed and truly grateful”
Jacy and Karsen showed their close bond when they walked the red carpet in honor of Ray at the Los Angeles premiere of his Apple TV Plus series Black Bird in June.
Support: She also shared that Ray’s daughter, Karsen, 23, has been a source of support for her and “laughs and cries with me every day”; Photographed with Karsen in 2022 at the premiere of Black Bird
Liotta proposed to Nittolo over Christmas 2020, after the pair were fixed by Karsen who met Jacy at a party hosted by her 22-year-old son Chazz.
Besides Chazz, Jacy is also mother to son Dax, 24, daughter Jade, 19, and son Joey, 11, from her marriage to ex-husband Joseph Nittolo.
Jacy was hesitant to date an actor, and The Marriage Story star admitted he wasn’t crazy that she had a young son.
‘The buzzkill for me was that she also had a 10-year-old, and when you’re in your 60s the last thing you want is a 10-year-old,’ the impassioned stepdad said during a 2021 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryanbefore adding: “Luckily, this kid is very cool.”
New tattoo: Jacy marked the third month of the Good Fellas star’s death by getting a tattoo in his honor
Missing him: She previously shared other tributes to her beloved, writing: ‘I miss him every second of every day’ on the first month of his passing
The Good Fellas actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic in May. He was 67 years old.
Nittolo has previously shared other tributes following the actor’s passing, including photos of herself getting a tattoo in his honor in August.
‘Yesterday marked 3 months. It just felt appropriate to do something meaningful that will stay with me forever,’ she wrote under snaps of black and white photos showing the tattoo process, before the final result which appeared to be a feather.
A month after his death, she said: ‘There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss every second of every day.
Too soon: The Good Fellas actor died in his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic – where he was joined by Jacy – in May. He was 67 years old; Pictured 2020
|
