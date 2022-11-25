A sunny Delhi wedding with a Bollywood romance





The passenger song Let Her Go said: Only know you love her when you let her go and there was meaning in those words as the relatability skyrocketed the song’s raging fame until this day. This is the story of Akansha and Nishant who met in college and had a spiraling love affair until they broke up for a while only for Nishant to realize how much he l loved her and finally won her back. We are college sweethearts. When we first met, I couldn’t stop talking and I can still remember him saying almost nothing except looking at me. It started with a friendship and after a month I knew he was the one I would like to spend my life with. Sounds silly, but those were my real feelings when I first met him, Akansha said. Like a typical Indian girl, I wanted to get married at 23 and Nishant wasn’t ready for marriage so I gave her time. In a way, I was glad we didn’t get married so young. After 6 years and countless wonderful memories, I thought it was time for us to settle down. So I asked Nishant to get married but he wasn’t ready either. I thought about breaking up with him and starting my life over. This was the turning point in our relationship and it was not easy at all. Like in a Bollywood movie, Nishant came back to me and agreed to spend the rest of our lives together. He couldn’t bear to stay away from them. Then it took us 4 more years to build that rock solid foundation for the marriage. After 11 years together, here we are, culminating our beautiful girlfriend-boyfriend journey to begin marital bliss, she adds. Find below the photos of the dream wedding of Nishant & Akansha: Mehndi Haldi Wedding Couple – @himalayan.girl & @j_737 || Wedding attire – @labelby__jagriti || Jewelry-@aabhushan_ jewelry1 || Photography –@thewedmakers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wedbook.in/real-weddings/a-sunny-delhi-wedding-with-a-bollywood-love-story/

