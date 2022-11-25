Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood bets big on OTT | Bollywood





The recent announcement of Kartik Aaryans Freddy and Vicky Kaushals Govinda Naam Mera ditching the theatrical route for the OTT premiere has industry insiders puzzled, as they hope other big-name backed projects will follow suit. In fact, manufacturers are also believed to choose the digital space over the big screen as a safe option. Besides Freddy and Govinda Naam Mera, stars of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu and Rakul Preet Singhs Chhatriwali are set to head straight to the streaming space. It comes after most Bollywood films including Thank God, Double XL, Phone Booth, Doctor G and Mili failed to garner the expected response at the box office. There is a lack of trust right now within the Indian brotherhood because no one understands what is actually playing out and what will actually work. Coming to the box office and getting validation takes a lot of muscle now, I think they feel it’s not worth it, and going into the OTT space because it’s a safer option when it comes to economy, says business expert and producer Girish Johar. The recent OTT move by manufacturers reflects that there is a sense of fear of infiltrating the box office as they bet on OTT platforms to recoup the cost of a project. This is a very calculated decision on the part of the manufacturers. They assess the costs and expenses of the project to determine the amount of the recovery, then take a call. If they feel they’re going to recoup the costs with an OTT deal, and they might be disappointed at the box office, the makers pick whatever deal they have on the table. Because after the release, if the movie is a flop, the OTT and satellite deal is also affected, says business expert Atul Mohan. However, business expert Taran Adarsh ​​is worried about the upcoming trend, especially after waiting for the big screen revival for more than two years. I am unable to understand why movies are going OTT when things have reopened. I think the most important thing is that the makers think these movies are OTT compatible. But it’s strange because these projects have big names attached, he says. Here, producer Ratan Jain thinks it’s nice that manufacturers are being realistic and going the OTT route, which will reduce the crowd waiting for the big screen release. Directors sit down to figure out which movie will work in theaters and which won’t, and that’s a good strategy, says Joginder Tuteja, who thinks another Akshay Kumar film will also have its digital premiere soon. Here, Mohan claims that he is working in favor of streaming platforms because they get star power to attract subscribers. The OTT space also needs new content and big names to catch the eye, he says.

