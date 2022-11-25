A local teenager’s wish to visit Hollywood granted; now he is working on his own movie

Noah Payton wanted to take a trip to Hollywood to see movie sets and production companies. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, Noah and his family traveled to Los Angeles over the summer to make his wish come true.

Noah has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Mike, Noah’s father, said he was diagnosed at age 3 with this most severe type of muscular dystrophy.

Thanks to diet and exercise, as well as medication, Mike said Noah’s life expectancy has increased. But the family also knew it was important to take Noah, who celebrated his 16th birthday on September 22, on this trip as soon as possible.

After communication with Make-A-Wish began, the family decided that a 5-day trip to Hollywood would be fascinating for Noah, who has always had an interest in movies and directing.

It really started looking toy story at my aunt’s, Noah said.

The Owensboro teenager is interested in all aspects of filmmaking, but he really enjoys writing history and watching it come to fruition.

Noah channels his energy into talking, telling story ideas, characters he’s created, his whole life, his father said.

Noah’s favorite movie is The breakfast club, though most nostalgic 1980s stuff is okay. He also prefers watching movies on VHS tapes rather than streams or discs, according to Mike.

With his interest in movies, Noah is working on a detective film titled Home sweet murderer it’s in the thriller style movie similar to the blockbuster Knives out. He said the writing is the part he enjoys. Noah said that in most thrillers, the effects are the easiest to pull off and almost anyone can do it, but crafting the script is what he’s still finishing.

While planning the trip out west, Mike began contacting celebrity agents for a meeting with Noah and the family.

When he contacted Kevin James’ agent, he wasn’t sure what would happen. But on the second day the Paytons were in Los Angeles, the agent contacted them to tell them that James wanted to do something, but that James was living in New York instead of California.

While in Los Angeles, the Paytons toured every Universal, Paramount and Warner Bros. production lot. via Make-A-Wish and Sony by themselves.

It was amazing to see how much they had, Mike said. We walked through the sets of Dr Phil, Danger and The Goldbergs. We have also seen All Americans: Homecoming and browsed their set.

Noah enjoyed talking to people involved in all production specialties and even tour guides, who are usually writers themselves. One of the guides had been a writer for the popular children’s series Barneyand Noah said she majored in English in college, which helped her start thinking about her major as well.

Mike said one of the best experiences was renting a specialized wheelchair that Noah could use to go to the beach for the first time.

Upon their return to Owensboro, Noah chatted virtually with James and his YouTube channel team.

Noah spent about 15 minutes talking to James and the crew and even told them about the movie he wants to make here, Mike said. (James) wants Noah to send it to him and wants to take steps with him and his career.

Another filmmaker interested in Noah’s work is Anthony Survant, a local filmmaker.

(Survant) came to the house, where Noah wants to make the movie, and walked Noah through how to do the shots and put them together, Mike said.

Mike said Survant mentors Noah and gave him tools to help with his films, including a clapboard, boom mics and other gear.

Noah’s movie will be finished soon and he hopes to host a local release party.

I want to build movies around our community, Noah said.

The Paytons were grateful for every aspect of how Noah’s wish had been granted.

We never would have had this opportunity without Make-A-Wish, Mike said. With everything needed to do daily activities with Noah, they helped us do everything to make his wish come true.