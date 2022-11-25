Simu Liu responds to Tarantino’s comments on ‘Hollywood wonder’





Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his feelings against Marvel Studios when appearing on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. 2 bears, 1 cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline of traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvelization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters,” Tarantino said. “But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think it’s been said a million times, but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star. star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, has now taken to Twitter to respond to Quentin Tarantino’s comments. Keeping his reverence for the director, Liu pointed to his issues with Hollywood’s “golden age” and noted how proud he was that Marvel Studios was promoting diversity in the industry. “No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made strenuous efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities. everywhere. Keeping his answer short, Liu ended his thread bracing for the backlash he might receive with a gif of himself from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million+ movie. I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022 No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I also liked “the golden age”… but it was white as hell. Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022 prepare for loser internet trolls like pic.twitter.com/VwieKrQd19 Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022 For more entertainment news, Studio Ghibli recently teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2022/11/simu-liu-quentin-tarantino-marvel-ization-of-hollywood-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos