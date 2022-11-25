Letitia Wright slams The Hollywood Reporter for ‘personal vendetta’





Letitia Wright has accused The Hollywood Reporter reporters of having a personal vendetta against her when she brought up her 2020 anti-vaccine controversy in an article about her Oscar chances.

The Black Panther actress came under fire two years ago when she shared an anti-vax conspiracy video on Twitter. Wright quickly apologized and deleted her account. Hollywood Reporters Awards editor Scott Feinberg published an article titledHow personal baggage will impact Oscar’s chances,in which he wondered how the chances of Will Smith, Brad Pitt and Wright might be affected by private controversies. The article also mentioned Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, who received Oscar nominations despite allegations of abuse. The Guyanese-British actress responded to the disrespectful post on her Instagram Stories on Monday evening. How dare you. You have mentioned my name alongside men who have been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct. This is despicable behavior, she wrote. At this point, a personal vendetta towards me. I did nothing wrong but respectfully decline to do any interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense. The 29-year-old then accused the publication of publishing a false story in October 2021, claiming she expressed anti-vax sentiments while on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She called the report completely false at the time. I apologized TWO years ago, she wrote of her controversy. Remained silent on the subject. You lied and said I kept talking about it with my cast and crew on my set. IT WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film is successful. Your agenda with me is now even clearer. I will not remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior. In a separate message to the reporter himself, Wright insisted she keep her head down as the world told me to kill myself two years ago before turning her attention to the Black Panther sequel. Did my performance shake you so much? It was great huh? I’m still here, I’m still having an impact, I’m still creating projects that touch people’s hearts (sic) and it’s not going to stop. Have a life, like for real, she concluded. In an interview with The Guardian, Wright was directly asked if she had been vaccinated and she replied, I apologized and moved on. Next question. Thanks.



























