Entertainment
Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is ‘unsettling to say the least’ | Bollywood
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the anti-Bollywood sentiment saying “it’s disturbing to say the least”. In a new interview, Hansal also pointed out that things are written on social media platforms with “the approval of some of our own colleagues”. Calling the Hindi film industry “resilient”, Hansal added that “it’s a transitional phase” and “we will get out of it”. (Also read | Don’t make shitty movies and complain that a boycott destroyed your movie: Ranvir Shorey)
Several Hindi films this year faced negative reactions from part of the population, which led to their failure at the domestic box office. Films like Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar star Raksha Bandhan faced the ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend earlier this year. The first week of Raksha Bandhans collection was around 37.50 crore, while Laal Singh Chaddha won 49 crores in seven days at the box office.
In an interview with Indian Express, Hansal said: This is disturbing to say the least. The kind of stuff that gets written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the approval of some of our own colleagues. It’s disturbing, but I also feel like a lot of it is social media, very fabricated. What happens in this diversion, this madness, our fear takes over us to be able to tell our stories as we want, to make films as we want. It is a transitional phase; we’ll get out of it. It’s a resilient industry.”
What is important is not to lose sight of our main job: to tell stories, whatever the counterpoint. Whether your film is pure propaganda or whether it is completely against the propaganda that is transmitted to us. I feel like in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we’ve forgotten that we’re actually making films for the public,” he added.
Hansal recently wrapped filming in London for his murder mystery film starring Kareena Kapoor. He also has an action drama with Kartik Aaryan. The second season of Scam and a web series on Mahatma Gandhi will reunite him with Pratik Gandhi.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/hansal-mehta-says-anti-bollywood-sentiment-disturbing-to-say-the-least-101669359407377.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is ‘unsettling to say the least’ | Bollywood
- Victoria 2026 hub Bendigo appoints Director of Commonwealth Games
- Kim Kardashian Reveals the Dress She Wore Before Designing North
- RSV cases are on the rise.Mothers share family experiences with virus
- 10 Actors Who Had Huge Movie Roles Who Left Hollywood, According to Reddit
- Departure of Prime Minister Shehbaz for a two-day official visit to Trkiye
- Hong Kong court sentences Cardinal Zen and five othersExBulletin
- BW.1 – New Omicron Subspecies Escapes Immunity
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list of world leaders again with 77% approval rating | India News
- Johnson and Truss join conservative windfarm rebellion to challenge Rishi Sunak
- Letitia Wright slams The Hollywood Reporter for ‘personal vendetta’
- Adult Hockey | News, sports, jobs