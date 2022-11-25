Hansal Mehta says anti-Bollywood sentiment is ‘unsettling to say the least’ | Bollywood

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reacted to the anti-Bollywood sentiment saying “it’s disturbing to say the least”. In a new interview, Hansal also pointed out that things are written on social media platforms with “the approval of some of our own colleagues”. Calling the Hindi film industry “resilient”, Hansal added that “it’s a transitional phase” and “we will get out of it”. (Also read | Don’t make shitty movies and complain that a boycott destroyed your movie: Ranvir Shorey)

Several Hindi films this year faced negative reactions from part of the population, which led to their failure at the domestic box office. Films like Aamir Khan star Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar star Raksha Bandhan faced the ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend earlier this year. The first week of Raksha Bandhans collection was around 37.50 crore, while Laal Singh Chaddha won 49 crores in seven days at the box office.

In an interview with Indian Express, Hansal said: This is disturbing to say the least. The kind of stuff that gets written on social media, some of it even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the approval of some of our own colleagues. It’s disturbing, but I also feel like a lot of it is social media, very fabricated. What happens in this diversion, this madness, our fear takes over us to be able to tell our stories as we want, to make films as we want. It is a transitional phase; we’ll get out of it. It’s a resilient industry.”

What is important is not to lose sight of our main job: to tell stories, whatever the counterpoint. Whether your film is pure propaganda or whether it is completely against the propaganda that is transmitted to us. I feel like in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we’ve forgotten that we’re actually making films for the public,” he added.

Hansal recently wrapped filming in London for his murder mystery film starring Kareena Kapoor. He also has an action drama with Kartik Aaryan. The second season of Scam and a web series on Mahatma Gandhi will reunite him with Pratik Gandhi.