Maria Beetle: best-selling A Bullet Train to Hollywood for author Isaka Ktar

The action thriller High-speed trainpremiered August 2022, was based on Isaka Ktars’ 2010 novel maria btoru (Maria Beetle). The film’s plot largely follows the book in which five hitmen struggle to stay alive on a Shinkansen bound for Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, but the differences in its presentation are worth watching alongside a reading of the book, published in English translation this year.

Japanese crime thriller hits the Hollywood screen

In action movie 2022 High-speed train, Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, a hitman who takes a job after some time away from the game. He’s a formidable fighter, but for some reason he’s always unlucky while on the job. The story takes place on an express train going from Tokyo to Kyoto. Ladybug’s job on this train is simple: board Tokyo, locate a certain briefcase, and disembark at Shinagawa, the next stop, with her.

He gets his hands on the case, but steps off the train directly into the arms of the Wolf (Benito A. Martínez Ocasio), a Mexican killer with a grudge against Ladybug, and he is pushed back on board. Yet another pair of assassins, the dreaded brothers known as Tangerine and Lemon (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry), are also on the train and are looking for the briefcase that was in their possession. Ladybug tries at every stop to get off the rushing express train, but is blocked at every turn – her luck is bad this time too.

It’s a deadly train, populated by a number of other killers, each with their mission that gets them there. Tangerine and Lemon are tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a Russian mobster known as White Death (Michael Shannon) and bringing him back to his father in Kyoto with the case, which is filled with the ransom money. intended to guarantee his freedom. Also present is Kimura Yichi (Andrew Koji), another killer who becomes entangled with a mysterious young girl by his side.

Kimura’s son was taken hostage, with the girl using him to control him, ordering him to assassinate a certain target. Yet another killer notorious for his use of poison is on board, seeking a chance to end the life of the Son of White Death. All together in the confined space of the train, pursuing their goals against each other, makes for a compelling story.

A transplanted train

High-speed train is a non-stop action Hollywood extravaganza whose sense of speed lives up to its title, serving up scene after scene of fights between Ladybug and the other assassins on their way to Kyoto. The actors play their roles with a light touch, letting the comedic and quirky sides that Isaka gave their original characters shine through in his book.

The story closely follows the narrative that unfolds in the original novel, except for its denouement. There are key differences between the Hollywood treatment and the 2010 treatment maria btoru (Maria Beetle), translated by Sam Malissa in 2021 as High-speed train. The original puts the killer cast on a Thoku Shinkansen from Tokyo to Morioka, the capital of Iwate Prefecture (Isaka himself lives in Thoku, making it a natural choice), rather than a sleek express express. heading west towards Kyoto. This difference in trains produces considerable discrepancies between the feelings evoked by the settings in the book and the film.

The Thoku train described in the book first stops at Ueno, where Nanao (who operates under the codename Ladybug) fails to make it to the platform with the stolen crate. From there it makes further stops north at miya, Sendai, Shin-Hanamaki, etc. heading towards the Morioka Terminal. The original novel paints neat images of the characters on its pages, producing a story that unfolds much more leisurely than the frantic pace of the film. It’s a story of hitmen, but one that feels more like a warm, airy exploration of their whereabouts.

Thirty-something Nanao is an eminently capable hitman but constantly finds luck letting him down, making all his jobs more complicated than originally promised. His mistress, Maria, who also gave him this “easy” train job, is in constant communication by cell phone, giving him new instructions for escaping the train at each station in witty conversations.

The exchanges between the citrus partners are also executed with a deft comedic touch. Lemon, a big fan of Thomas and his friends, takes to heart the lessons taught by Thomas the Tank Engine and his train friends as a guide for his own life. As the narrative unfolds, Thomas provides a key to the unfolding mystery, a plot device also deployed in the film version.

look in the wrong

The mysterious girl from the film appears in the book as Prince, a high school student who bends Kimura to his twisted will. In Isaka’s story, the prince appears as a symbol of all the loathsome and twisted evil in Japanese society today. Her character is the driving force behind one of the silent background themes of the book, and her absence from the film marks one of the biggest differences between the two versions. Assassins, by comparison, are easy to define as villains because of their profession. Everyone, whatever their reason for being on this train, is quickly carried north, towards a climax that none of them can avoid.

Above, I present only the most bare skeleton of the book. Isaka Ktar’s talent for creating the world on his pages becomes evident when the reader is completely immersed in the minute details he lays out. High-speed train, Sam Malissa’s 2021 translation published in Britain, has been shortlisted for this year’s Dagger Prize for Crime Fiction in Translation, presented by the British Crime Writers’ Association. The recognition given to the book in Japan, where it was a popular second installment in Isaka’s series Hitman trilogy, in English translation, and as source material for a Hollywood thriller, it’s more than clear that this is top-notch entertainment.

(Originally written in Japanese.)

maria btoru (Maria Beetle)

By Isaac Ktar

Published by Kadokawa, 2010

ISBN: 978-4-04-874105-7