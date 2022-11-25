5 Bollywood actors who publicly praise their wives





Nothing seems more romantic than husbands openly thanking their wives and acknowledging the work they put into their marriage while simultaneously refuting the idea that they are the so-called “joro ka gulaams”. Men are not encouraged to praise their wives as much and there are generations of sexist jokes that poke fun at men who take a stand for their wives or express their emotional selves and love towards their wives. But it’s time we stopped that and celebrated the praise and gestures that spouses express for each other. It is necessary to break the stereotype of calling men “joru ka gulam”. Check out five Bollywood actors who aren’t shy about praising their wives. Bollywood actors praise their wives Vicky Kaushal At a recent event, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal praised his actress wife, Katrina Kaif, saying she has traits similar to a doctor and a scientist. Vicky claims that Katrina keeps an eye on him to make sure he eats and sleeps properly. During the same interview, said Kaushal, you don’t know much but meri biwiis as achalta firta doctor. She is a scientist. Unhe bohot gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai. But she helps me a lot and always makes sure I eat well, take care of myself, sleep well and don’t just run to work. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli frequently shares his love for his wife on social media and isn’t afraid to speak out loud when he praises her and how she has improved him as a person. One such instance happened when he acknowledged his love for his wife for the gorgeous person she is and the wonderful life partner she is in a sweet Instagram post. He uploaded a picture of her and wrote“The person who inspires me to move forward despite all the obstacles. The person who guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person who changed me from the ground up and made me realize the power of true love. My strength. My soul mate” Ayushmann Khurrana When asked why, unlike former superstars who protected their single status, he chose not to hide that he was married at the time of his acting debut, he replied in a way interview“Love your wife so much that even the neighbor’s wife falls in love with you.” Tahira Kashyap, Khurrana’s wife, who battled breast cancer for over a year, always had Ayushmann’s support. He said she was not only his life partner but also his inspiration and life coach. He said: “She also taught me at university when I kept busy with acting. Ranveer Singh Ranveer gushed on the show about his wonderful wife, saying, “She’s very grounded. She got there the hard way. She’s reached the highest levels of anything you can achieve in this area of ​​work and yet she has retained a lot of who she is, and she’s so grounded. She’s so patient, so kind and lovely with everyone. She’s beautiful and I’m very lucky to have her in my life. “ Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan was found praising his wife Natasha Dalal on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Congratulating her, Varun Dhawan said, “I think it has been amazing. She is the best thing that has happened to me in my life. She is the balancing factor in my life. And she doesn’t ask for much. She doesn’t ask for much. She just wants my time. She is simply amazing. Suggested Reading: Kartik Aaryans The Next Freddys Teaser Movie Is Coming! Fans demand a trailer

