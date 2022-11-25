Nancy Olson Livingston writes a Hollywood autobiography | Entertainment

Besides the songwriters, imagine being the first person on the planet to enjoy the lyrics and music to some of the greatest classic songs to ever appear in Broadway and Hollywood productions.
Nancy Olson Livingston didn’t have to imagine. As she writes in her new autobiography, “A Front Row Seat,” released Tuesday, her lyricist husband Alan J. Lerner and songwriter partner Frederick “Fritz” Loewe regularly serenaded her with their latest compositions throughout the 1950s. .
“We lived in New York and I remember once being woken up at three in the morning by Alan and Fritz shaking the bed and saying, ‘Nancy, Nancy, you have to get up!'” recalls Olson Livingston from his Beverly Hills home.
One extremely cold night in the middle of a blizzard in New England, the wildly excited songwriters forced her to wear a thick coat, galoshes and a scarf as Lerner drove his sleeping wife across the snowy road to at their studio.
“You have to listen to something,” they insisted, placing her in an armchair near the piano.
The pair began acting out scenes from their new play, then performed “The Rain in Spain” in front of their wide-eyed solo audience. The song was one of more than a dozen Lerner/Lowe classics that would be used to mark “My Fair Lady”‘s 1956 Broadway debut with Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, then 8 years later on tape. big screen original starring Harrison and Audrey Hepburn.
While the original Broadway production continued into the early 1960s, marriage to Lerner did not. The couple remained together from 1950 to 1957 when Lerner co-wrote songs for “Brigadoon” and “Paint Your Wagon.” But by the time audiences were enjoying their hits in “Gigi” and “Camelot,” the couple had divorced.
Luckily for Nancy, she married Alan Livingston several years later, a union that lasted 47 years until his death in 2009. Livingston was another music giant, an entertainment executive who eventually became chairman of Capitol Records in the early 60s. He signed a recording contract with aging Frank Sinatra, produced Don McLean’s “American Pie” and was instrumental in bringing the Beatles to the United States. He even co-wrote the novelty song “I Taut I Taw a Puddy Tat” and created the character. by Bozo the Clown.
Unlike his first Alan, Alan #2 was a faithful and devoted husband and the love of Nancy’s life. At 94, she still lives in the same house the couple built in 1965.
While she was certainly a devoted hostess who supported both spouses’ careers and social demands, she also found success as an actress. Credited as Nancy Olson in film and television roles, she is often remembered for her appearance on 1950s “Sunset Blvd” playing the ingenuous role with William Holden and Gloria Swanson. She went on to work with Holden in several more films.
“We have formed a lasting friendship,” she said. “Once Alan (Livingston) and I were flying to London and were at Kennedy Airport when I heard a voice calling from across the hall, it was Bill (Holden). We ran towards each other and we hugged, which was very emotional. . All of a sudden, a stranger came up and tapped us on the shoulder and said, ‘Excuse me, but this ‘is better than watching an old movie!'”
Many other stories describing her film career, her extensive charity work, and her life married to two extraordinarily talented men are described in Olson Livingston’s book, which she has divided into over 100 easy-to-read chapters.
“I could have written many more,” she said, “but each one represents significant moments in my life.”