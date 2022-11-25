Hansal Mehta finds anti-Bollywood and Bollywood boycott trends “disturbing”, accuses his colleagues of “approving” them!





Bollywood has been going through tough times as 2022 has not been a good year in terms of box office receipts. Apart from 4-5 movies including The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and now Drishyam 2 – this year most movies have lost their charm due to Bollywood boycott trend. Now, filmmaker Hansal Mehta has addressed the issues he believes could affect anti-Bollywood sentiment in a media conversation. Scroll below to find out! Hansal is one of the few directors who has never been shy about talking or speaking out about the politics of the country or the politics of the film industry. Now, in a recent chat, the filmmaker also talked about the ‘Bollywood boycott’ trend! In an interview with Indian Express, Hansal Mehta spoke about anti-Bollywood sentiment and said: The kind of things that are written on social media, some of them even surreptitiously and otherwise, with the approval of some of our own colleagues. It’s disturbing, but I also feel like a lot of it is social media, very fabricated. It’s disturbing to say the least. Hansal Mehta added: What happens in this diversion, this madness, our fear takes over us to be able to tell our stories as we want, to make the films as we want. It is a transitional phase; we’ll get out of it. It is a resilient industry. What is important is not to lose sight of our main job: which is to tell stories, whatever the counterpoint. Whether your film is pure propaganda or whether it is completely against the propaganda that is transmitted to us. I feel like in the quest to serve a certain agenda, we’ve forgotten that we’re actually making films for the public. Further explaining what he meant by the agenda, Hansal shared, The Socio-Cultural Agenda I hear people say that films that are deeply rooted in our social and cultural identity By all means, we should make films that are rooted, we should make films that reflect us socially and culturally and do them without fear. He concluded by stating that everyone should try to make good movies with the audience in mind and only then could this curse be lifted. What do you think of Hansal Mehta’s opinion on the Bollywood boycott trend? Let us know in the comments! For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: Alia Bhatt admits there are days when she wants to disappear amid Bollywood scrutiny: you can’t pay the price for it Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

