25 years of Sertoma Christmas in the park | News, Sports, Jobs





The Minot Sertoma Club is back in Oak Park, for its 25th year, doing its annual fundraiser, Sertoma Christmas in the Park. It begins tonight, November 25, and ends December 31, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Thursday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Five dollars per car is the cost. For 25 years, Sertoma has received much help from club members and the Minot Parks Department, as well as great support from the community enjoying the light display at Oak Park. The four gentlemen who have been the constant in setting up displays over the past 25 years are Lon Drevecky, David Gowan, Todd Vangsness and Mark Larson. This crew has been with Minot Sertoma, displaying the lights, for up to 35 years. Starting Nov. 1, these guys start spending fairly regular hours in Oak Park, fixing and prepping light displays by changing light bulbs, digging over 500 poles, doing heavy lifting, and hooking up the everything, Gowan said. This year they have 60 screens from various companies. “There would be room for 10 to 15 more cases, and some years we lose a few too,” Gowan said. “We have three new businesses this year, and although some displays are in the same locations, we like to change it up a bit each year. Some displays have animation and sequencing and we help businesses design and weld together,” Gowan said. Twenty-five years later, said Gowan, old c7 bulbs use 10 times more energy and aren’t as bright as c7 LED bulbs, and c7 LED bulbs don’t break like old bulbs. “Everything is better, harder. It’s a really good system. We make sure all of our displays fit right through the warehouse doors and it takes three guys at most to make some of them,” he said. “We have a fairly simplified setup, great format and lots of help. We’re gonna have fun or we’re not gonna do this. Gowan said. “This fundraiser brought in $60,000 after expenses last year and it helps us not have to say no when there is need in the community.” Some proceeds go to children’s programs, such as speech and hearing at Minot State University. Among its many recipients, Minot Sertoma is also responsible for all funding of Minot’s T-ball teams. Gowan said two other clubs in Sertoma, North Dakota started a light show a year before Minot. “That’s where we got the idea – from other clubs – and Oak Park is the best park for that. It’s grown a lot over the years and continues to get bigger and better,” he said. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

