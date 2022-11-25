How One of Bollywood’s Biggest Flops Catalyzed My Love for Cinematic Aesthetics

Fifteen years ago, I knew nothing about the field of film studies. I wasn’t even a movie buff, just someone who enjoyed depicting imaginary worlds in words and pictures as I encountered them. Of course, I must have been consciously industrious about the former as I was a sophomore undergraduate English major at the time. But even the realm of the literary spoke to me repeatedly through the power of the visual, so much so that upon reading a richly depicted scene, the best adjective I could think of was cinematic.

My understanding of what kinematics actually is has been got its first lifeline when I watched Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Saawariyain mid-November 2007. I had been in awe of the directors’ distinctive cinematic style since Devdas (2002) and Black (2005), but it is with Saawariya that I experienced my heart being pulled in a thousand different directions of meaning-making. Never before had I encountered such an intensely layered palette of aesthetics that vibrated with resplendent hybridity and effusive symbolism, all in service of an otherwise straightforward storyline.

Based on Fyodor Dostoevskys 1848 short story ‘White Nights’, Saawariya tells the story of two lovers meeting over four nights in an unnamed fictional town. A newcomer by the name of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) falls in love with a woman called Sakina (Sonam Kapoor), but the love remains unrequited, as Sakina awaits the return of her beau Imaan after a year of separation.

Contrary to the tale of the Russian masters, the story here is not told by the hero but by Gulabji (Rani Mukherjee), a prostitute who roams the city at night in search of clients. She also doubles as a friend of Ranbirs as well as something of an urban philosopher. As she charmingly jokes during a scene, Hum toh galiyon ki shehzaadi hain tum ek kadam lo, hum safar ka haal bata denge! (I am the princess of these alleys, I can tell you all about your journey from your very first step!). And to say that she does, thus evoking a beautifully eclectic directorial imagination that is as aesthetically evocative as it is politically compelling.

The first aspect that captivates the viewer is the city itself, a dream city (khwaabon ka yeh sheher, says Gulabji) that you “will not find on any map of the world”. It is, by all means, fantasy fiction, but one that is grounded in a complex web of real-world references. The aerial shot that opens the story shows a large settlement along a river or canal, but it’s the statue of the meditating Buddha with the Islamic minarets to the right that are closest to our eyes. As the storyline progresses, these various cultural markers belonging to multiple religions and historical periods only proliferate anywhere and everywhere. From Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa printing a large curtain to Lakshmi’s painting and Ajanta’s murals covering the exteriors, the art spills over in all directions, connecting everything, without any hierarchy of taste or framework.

But this intense hybridity comes into its own with the film’s exquisite music and background music. Not only does the opening shot effortlessly blend the call of the muezzins with the sounds of church bells, but the haunting theme track Daras Bina Nahin Chain greatly advances this heterogeneity. The words Allah and Saawariya (an appellation of Lord Krishna) intertwine here in a shimmering way, prefiguring the better known composition of Bhansali Aaj Ibadat of Bajirao Mastani (2015) which elicits similar interfaith sentiment. The courageous prostitute-narrator Gulabji herself embodies such a spirit through her everyday language, as pidgin as it is spicy: a Hinglish that spontaneously changes from the chant Ae Malik Tere Bande Hum to the exclamation Oh Jesus!

Bhansali further elaborates his subtly secular vision through his pair of protagonists. This is achieved convincingly by not making religion a matter of contention or even concern. It’s remarkable that while we can easily tell Ranbir Raj apart as a Hindu and Sakina as a Muslim, there isn’t a single scene or dialogue that hints that their religious identities are (or could become) a source of friction for/by anyone! It is as if the surrounding city and its multiple cultural expressions in the form of painting, architecture, music and mannerism were deliciously and contentedly enough to support daily life and its daily rhythms.

These rhythms also mobilize Saawariyas narrative in an intertextual and metafictional manner, most prodigiously with the multiple references to classic Hindi cinema. Based on dialogues by Raj Kapoors Awara (1951) to the iconic body language of baraat (1949), delicate nods to K. Asifs Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Kamal Amrohis Pakeezah (1972), and the celebration of Guru Dutts’ cinematography and characters (particularly the poet and the prostitute equation of his 1957 pyaasa), Saawariya commemorates the golden moments of Hindi cinemas by weaving a symphony of gestures around them.

As in other Bhansali films, inanimate objects systematically anchor these human gestures, while intensifying them in a playful way. While Raj Kapoor and Nargiss umbrella the iconic Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua (Shree 4201955) is the most visible of the SaawariyaSakinas’ items, Sakina’s silver coin (given to her by her handsome Imaan as a keepsake) and the chunky safety pins that link her to her overprotective grandmother also play a crucial role.

The poetry that Bhansali seeks through them lies in their ambivalence so that from a symbol of control, the grandmother’s safety pins are transformed effortlessly into a device for demonstrating Imaan’s love for Sakina. The coin on the other hand is even more subtle in its expressive tendency, as when it is thrown by a miffed Raj, it is Gulabji who picks it up, forcing Sakina to engage with her. Immediately, the cinematic exploration of gender dynamics takes on an intriguing texture, as Gulabji pokes fun at Sakina’s morally upright apprehensions when speaking with women like her (prostitutes). Even in this world of beauty, the marginalization of these women remains a constant: Saawariyaafter all, is a figment of a prostitute’s imagination, where the reality of her pain can never be fully masked.

In all of Bhansalis’ films, encounters between two women develop a unique aura about themselves. If in Devdasthe courtesan Chandramukhi mocks upper class Parvati to be unable to understand her plight, so here Gulabji similarly (and proudly) stages her difference from women like Sakina, but at the same time also highlights the need for all kinds of women to understand each other (more later, she reiterates this position during her meeting with the Christian owner of Ranbirs, equating the work of the owners with her own sex work). The staging that brings Sakina and Gulabji together is even more compelling, as the paintings in the background artistically illuminate the two figures, the sultry Cupid mirroring the prostitute, and the portrait of Noor-Jahans aligned with Ranbirs’ beloved.

Another of my favorite scenes is also designed around an object: the large clock tower to which Ranbir introduces a delirious Sakina, only to be shocked by her revelation that she is already in love with someone else. . In a wonderfully charted sequence, Sakina recounts an episode from her past on the inside the premises of the clock tower, so that when searching his memories, the clock irradiated in the background literally step back. It’s one of the most exciting examples of the inanimate world complementing human emotions that I’ve ever encountered.

Timing is of course of the utmost importance to the overall structure of the narrative, and it should be noted that the entire film is built around the anticipation of Eid. For a director who in recent memory has been unequivocally labeled an Islamophobe (in light of his 2018 film Padmaavata position that I strongly walked away from along a handful of other critics), it is surprising that he spares no effort to give substance to the festive spirit of the festival. We easily forget that the popular number Yoon Shabnami is primarily an Eid song, where non-Islamic Ranbir Raj happily shakes a leg (well, lots of legs!) with his fellow Muslims. Given the many shades of greens and blues through which Bhansali spins this number, and suffixed with a calm spell of midnight snow, the overall vibe also evokes the spirit of Christmas again illustrating the films’ eclectic inventiveness. .

Much more could be said about SaawariyaIt’s a mixture of cultures, but for the sake of space, I’ll end by acknowledging the film’s profound impact on my early days as an artist and writer. As someone who often jumps from one discipline and thought process to another while trying to create something new, this Bollywood big flop, with his multi-layered ethos, continues to serve as a constant inspiration. The extraordinary musicality of the films and the fact of privileging the movement, whether by walking, running, chasing, exploring or dancing, pushes me more to seek rhythmicity in the built and natural landscapes, in particular in through photography.

In a meeting with Anupama Chopra, Bhansali once said that the setting was sacrosanct for him. It’s a remark I’ve felt a close affinity with through my own camerawork as well. In rare cases, I also come across sources that I think could have inspired the sets of his films. For example, when I first visited the grand Jama Masjid area of ​​Ahmedabad, I couldn’t help but remember the ornate Islamic calligraphy that sweeps across the many facades of Saawariya. And in such moments, the line between reality and imagination blurs forever, and thankfully.

Siddharth Pandey is from Shimla and is a Global Humanities Fellow at Kate Hamburger Centre, LMU, Munich. His first book Fossil was shortlisted for the Banff Mountain Fiction and Poetry Prize 2022.

Featured Image: Sony Pictures.