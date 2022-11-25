Noah Baumbach brings acclaimed novel to life in ‘White Noise’ : NPR

Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel “White Noise” was adapted for the big screen by director Noah Baumbach (and later, the small screen; it hits Netflix in late December).

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One of the acclaimed novels of the last century is a movie of this century. The novel is “White Noise” by Don DeLillo. A university professor moves on campus, teaches, returns home to his family. It’s an ordinary Midwestern life in which filmmaker Noah Baumbach senses something strange.

NOAH BAUMBACH: There’s this kind of otherness, this other reality that, like, floats above the ground. We all recognize when we have these moments in our lives, when we recognize that the world seems very strange to us. It’s like things are familiar and unfamiliar.

INSKEEP: You mean basically how we’ve all been feeling for a number of years?

BAUMBACH: Yes, and especially in recent years, I think.

INSKEEP: In the movie “White Noise”, Professor Jack Gladney is played by Adam Driver. He lives an ivory tower life, trying to figure out the deeper meaning of ordinary events in conversation with his college friend, played by Don Cheadle.

DON CHEADLE: (As Murray Siskind) The supermarket is a place of waiting. It recharges us spiritually. It’s a footbridge. Look how shiny it is. Look how full it is of psychic data, waves and radiation. All the letters and all the numbers are there, all the colors of the spectrum, all the voices and all the sounds, all the code words and the ceremonial phrases. You just have to know how to decipher it.

INSKEEP: Everything around Gladney seems prosperous and orderly until a sudden event causes panic, conspiracy theories, loss of faith in authority. Gladney slowly becomes aware of her own family’s secrets. His wife is played by Greta Gerwig, who is the director’s partner in real life. The story is personal for Noah Baumbach in other ways. He first read the novel “White Noise” early in life.

BAUMBACH: My dad actually recommended it to me. I also read it in high school. It had marked me a lot at the time, but I had not read it again. And I was re-reading it somewhat arbitrarily from late 2019 to early 2020. And I kept stopping and reading it out loud to Greta or whoever wanted to listen and just say, I can’t not believe how much this book speaks at all times. But, I mean, it’s definitely nonsense in the modern world.

INSKEEP: So much to follow there. First, you said your father gave it to you. Wasn’t your father a university professor?

BAUMBACH: He was – and a writer and a novelist and short story writer. But yes, he taught at Brooklyn College. He passed away in 2019. So I also think going back to the book was kind of a way of revisiting the times with him and the conversations we had and the books we would like. And so did I – when I was writing it, I had these weird thoughts of realizing my dad was the age of Jack Gladney in the book when the book came out in 1985. He was 52. And then now I was that age. I remember reading it now, and it certainly had an effect on me.

INSKEEP: When I think of the character of Jack, I remember when I first read this novel when I came across a line where he says, I’m a professor of Hitler studies. And I – maybe this is the moment I realize there’s this kind of dark humor in the whole setup.

BAUMBACH: That’s true. Well, I think it’s a great example of the tone of the novel and the film, which is both believable and not believable. And it also seems a bit absurd at the same time.

INSKEEP: Gladney, the college professor, shows his students films of crowds listening to Hitler and inadvertently reveals his own preoccupation with death.

ADAM DRIVER: (As Jack Gladney) These crowds have gathered in the name of death. They were there to attend the tributes to the dead – but not to the already dead, to the future dead.

INSKEEP: Death begins to feel real to the characters instead of academic when a train wreck produces a toxic cloud near University Town. The characters scan the media, not knowing what to believe.

SAM NIVOLA: (Like Heinrich) The radio calls it a feathery plume. But it’s not a plume.

MAY NIVOLA: (As Steffie) That’s what Dad said.

RAFFEY CASSIDY: (as Denise) What is it?

NIVOLA: (Like Heinrich) It’s like a shapeless thing that grows, a dark, black thing that breathes smoke.

MAY: (As a character) Why do they call it a plume?

INSKEEP: What do you think is very current in this film which takes place in the 1980s?

NIVOLA: This book, if you read it after a major event in this country in the last few years, you would feel that it was written for this moment. I think if we – if I read it again after 9/11, after Trump was elected, after – I mean, really any type of major moment, that’s – there’s something about that .

INSKEEP: There are so many moments that make you think about the pandemic. Like, for example, medical advice on the radio in the media about what symptoms to look for changes daily, which is something we’ve all experienced by now. I also think of a time when the cloud is approaching the city, and Jack Gladney, this university professor, explains why the cloud will not come looking for them.

CASSIDY: (as a character) Did they say what kind of chemical it is?

NIVOLA: (As Heinrich) It’s called a nyodene derivative or nyodene D. I saw it in a movie at school about toxic waste.

DRIVER: (As Jack Gladney) What’s causing it?

NIVOLA: (As Heinrich) The movie wasn’t sure what it was doing to humans. Mainly, these were rats growing urgent lumps.

DRIVER: (As Jack Gladney) That’s what the movie says. What does the radio say?

NIVOLA: (As Heinrich) Skin irritation and sweaty hands.

BAUMBACH: The children are all very aware of the urgency of the situation. And Babbette is kind of switching between the kids and Jack. And Jack lives in absolute denial.

INSKEEP: But there’s even a point where he basically says that social inequality will protect us.

BAUMBACH: That’s true. He does. It’s a university – a university professor rowing a boat on his street (ph).

INSKEEP: (Laughs).

BAUMBACH: Yes. And that…

INSKEEP: I mean, I’m laughing, but it’s dark. But he’s basically saying that because the world is unfair, the poor and the people who aren’t like us, the disadvantaged, are the ones who are put in the way of disasters like this.

BAUMBACH: There’s the big line that comes from the book that’s also in the movie, which is that the family is the cradle of disinformation in the world. Children are everywhere. They are somehow full of facts that are either true, half true or not true at all. And it was even my direction to the children. I said, you’re like a radio that was turned on at the start of the movie, and then you’re on all the time.

INSKEEP: (Laughs).

BAUMBACH: So even when you’re off camera, imagine you’re still having this conversation. And they embraced that wonderfully. And I saw the family in this movie as kind of a microcosm of the larger culture, which is how we contribute and collaborate on misinformation as well. This story opens it up to the wider culture – I mean, this notion of fake news that we’ve been living with for the past few years.

INSKEEP: Well, Noah Baumbach, thank you so much for taking the time. I really enjoyed that.

BAUMBACH: Yeah. Thanks. It was fun.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Now Kool (ph), Crush, Jolt, Hi-C.

INSKEEP: The movie, based on Don DeLillo’s novel, is “White Noise.”

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Nancy, Sanka. Sanka, Nancy.

