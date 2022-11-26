‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct





Oh Yeong-su, the Korean actor who recently won a Golden Globe for his performance in the hit series ‘Squid Game’, has been charged with sexual misconduct. He was released without detention. Prosecutors in Suwon, South Korea, revealed on Friday that they charged Oh a day earlier. Oh, 78, allegedly touched a woman inappropriately in mid-2017. The alleged victim filed a complaint against Oh in December 2021. Authorities dismissed the case in April 2022, but reopened it at the victim’s request, Yonhap News Agency reports. Oh denied the allegations when questioned by prosecutors. In a statement Oh shared with Korean broadcaster JTBC, the actor said, “I just held his hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t fuss about it, but that doesn’t mean I admit the accusations. AFP news agency quoted a Suwon court official as saying that “everything reported by local media is not factually accurate.” The agency added that Korea’s Ministry of Culture pulled a government TV commercial about regulatory innovation featuring Oh off the air after the indictment. Oh was born in 1944 in Kaesong, now part of North Korea, and moved with his family to the US-controlled south after the 38th parallel became a demarcation line and before the Inter-Korean War. He began acting professionally in 1967 and spent most of his career in live theater. As of 2013, he claimed to have starred in over 200 stage productions, including Korean adaptations of Goethe’s “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Faust.” Prior to “Squid Game,” Oh’s best-known film role was as the old monk in Kim Ki-duk’s “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…and Spring.” In Netflix’s “Squid Game,” Oh played the oldest entrant in the survival competition and seemed like a nice foil amid a mass of violent self-interests. The role earned him a Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Movie, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Variety reached out to Netflix for comment but did not hear back by press time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/squid-game-oh-yeong-su-sexual-misconduct-1235441880/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos