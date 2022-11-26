Glass Onion: Daniel Craigs Benoit Blanc is a cut above Hollywood’s usual tasteless queerbaiting

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email

OWe all love a mystery. It’s the central thrill of a whodunit, after all. Tell the audience there’s been a murder, trap a group of devious archetypes in a room, and keep pulling the wires until it all comes to pass. It’s an old-school genre that’s had an unlikely comeback in recent years, with Rian Johnsons a fun and entertaining 2019 puzzler. Knives outsitting among efforts like Murder on the Orient Express, Murder Mysteryand See how they workat the peak of whodunbirth. But Johnson knows that when it comes to things like your main character’s sexual identity in a new mystery hit movie franchise, that just won’t cut it.

Knives outsaw Daniel Craig play Benoit Blanc, a sluggish southern private detective brought in to solve the murder of a wealthy crime novelist. Pasturing on a long tradition of supernatural screen sleuths, from Sherlock to Columbo, Blanc (thanks in part to Craig’s pleasantly ridiculous characterization) nevertheless managed to establish himself as an escape character and a worthy original creation. This week sees Blanc return to Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, a standalone sequel pitting the character against a whole new set of eccentric killer maybes. In the film, Blanc lives with another man (played in a cameo by a very famous movie star). At a press conference ahead of the film festival premiere last month, Johnson, who also wrote the screenplay, was asked if the character was queer. Yes, of course he is, was the answer.

Now, at first glance, this proclamation appears to be a new iteration of the trend of empty, performative representation that plagues major media franchises. (We often talk about queerbaiting.) You see it happen time and time again: a filmmaker, or an actor, will declare this or that popular character to be canonically queer, while refusing to make it explicit in the work itself. Think pansexual Donald Glovers Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Pansexual Deadpool by Ryan Reynolds. Marvels Loki, whose vaunted on-screen bisexuality has so far boiled down to a single dropped line of dialogue. Even lesser-known films have tried to meddle in the fuss: does anyone remember the embarrassing attempts of ballyhoo Jack Whitehalls vapid gay sidekick in Disneys Jungle Cruise? It’s a veritable epidemic in the mainstream film industry: studios desperate for progressive applause (and the money that goes with it) but unwilling to take a chance with gay-centric stories. So is Glass Onionreally so different?

Well, that may not be the case. It is true that the film does not attempt to explain white sexuality; his partner could easily have just been written off as a roommate. Like everyone else, this person calls him Blanc a joke, but also, with a cynical eye, an obscure obscure. The weirdness of Whites is present on screen to some extent, however: in the way he dresses (especially in this sweet Greek island sequel) and in the tenor of some of his interpersonal dynamics. Glass Onion may ostensibly seem like just another entry in the Hollywood queerbaiting playbook, but there is, I would argue, something different about Blanc. It reads as queer in a way that, say, Deadpool doesn’t.

Maybe what sets him apart from the empty-gesture queer characters in movies like dead PoolWhere Thor: Love and Thunderis simply the fact that it is well written. Blanc is a distinct and carefully constructed character; despite the tricks of Glass Onions intrigue, you still have a clear sense of white personality, its values. The problem with, say, supposedly queer Deadpool or Lando Calrissian is that they don’t feel like people at all. It’s not that they appear straight per se, but that they’re entirely devoid of sexuality: they’re stupid joke-delivering machines, swaddled in alienating computer images. If all I’m looking at is a man firing lasers at falling debris while mumbling, then this just happened, I don’t care what their sexual preference is, frankly.

We have the feeling that we are witnessing in Benoit Blanc the rise to power of an original film character with real potential for durability. In an industry absolutely saturated with franchises and adaptations where existing IP is not just a buzzword, but an entire corporate religion Knives outwas a rarity as a completely original commercial success. When news broke that Netflix was spending $450 million on two sequels, it could have been seen as a capitulation to modern bloody franchise ethos. Instead, it was greeted as a blessing: Johnson and Craig had found a good thing, and who knows where it might lead?

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig in Knives Out (Claire Foger)

Blanc follows a long tradition of screen detectives, including a number of the most beloved and enduring characters in fiction: characters such as Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Miss Marple or Columbo. They’re all straight, of course. (In 2015, Benedict Cumberbatch hinted that his version of Sherlock might actually be gay, though that idea was pretty quickly dropped.) White people’s sexuality may be what sets him apart from the pack, not his only characteristic, but perhaps a by defining one.

Ultimately, queer representation is held back by a number of entrenched realities of the modern film industry, including a regressive modesty when it comes to sex in general. A frivolous thriller will certainly not change that. But who knows? In perhaps 30 years, Benoit Blanc will be a household name. For now, at least, we’re content with what we get is an encouraging suggestion that straightness in mainstream fiction no longer needs to feel like the default.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters until November 29, before hitting Netflix on December 23.