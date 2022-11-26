Entertainment
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su is charged with indecent assault for ‘touching a woman’
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with indecent assault for ‘touching a woman’: Golden Globe winner denies charges
- O Yeong-su has been charged by South Korean prosecutors with sexual misconduct
- A woman claimed the actor touched her inappropriately in mid-2017
- Yeong-su, 78, has always denied the allegations against him
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.
Yeong-su, 78, was charged by South Korean prosecutors on Thursday after a complaint from a woman that the Golden Globe winner touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.
The alleged victim had filed a complaint with the police in December last year, but they dismissed the case in April without pressing charges against Yeong-su, Yonhap news agency reported.
Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately
But the prosecutor’s office in Suwon, south of the capital Seoul, reopened the case and investigated the allegations, which Yeong-su has always denied.
The actor has spoken out about the allegations before, telling local media last year that he “held the woman’s hand to lead the way around a lake”.
Yeong-su, 78, was charged by South Korean prosecutors on Thursday after a woman complained that he touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.
Yeong-su apologized to the alleged victim last year, but insisted he did so because the woman said ‘she wouldn’t fuss about it’ and stressed that an apology “does not mean that I admit the accusations”.
Yeong-su won South Korea’s first Golden Globe in January for his role as Oh Il-name in Netflix hit Squid Game.
South Korean PresidentMoon Jae-in praised Yeong-su and the drama team, saying that “Squid Game” gives hope for humanity despite its bleak portrayal of society.
“Squid Game,” in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won, has become a global sensation and the biggest original series launch ever. Netflix.
In the nine-part show, Yeong-su posed as a frail, harmless old man, before finally revealing his true identity as the games’ sinister orchestrator.
The dystopian drama has inspired countless real-world recreations and social media memes in South Korea, including its use of the term “kkanbu”, which roughly translates to “friend”, propelling its popularity as a “great -father kkanbu” hippie.
Born in 1944 in what is now the North Korean border town of Kaepung, O is considered one of South Korea’s greatest theater actors, appearing in more than 200 stage productions since 1963 and winning many major awards.
He has also played many charismatic supporting characters in film and television, most notably in “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring” released in 2003 by the late award-winning director Kim Ki-duk.
O’s portrayals of a Buddhist monk in this and other 2003 films earned him the nickname “actor monk” and several television commercials.
He said during a television appearance in October that he decided to join “Squid Game” out of appreciation for the director’s insight into social irregularities.
“Our company passes as if only the n°1 survived. No. 2 lost to No. 1, but beat No. 3. After all, everyone is a winner,” he said then.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11468779/Squid-Game-actor-Oh-Yeong-su-indicted-indecent-assault-touching-woman.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Squid Game actor O Yeong-su is charged with indecent assault for ‘touching a woman’
- Black Friday 2022 clothing deals
- Google releases patch for Chrome zero-day vulnerability
- Iranian government supporters clash with World Cup protesters
- Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 310, 24 still missing: report
- Donald Trump dines with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and hip hop artist Ye at Mar-a-Lago
- BAYRAQ: Biden became captain of Xi Jinpings Global Cheering Squad
- Russia’s war against Ukraine Breaking news: Millions without heat and electricity
- Jokowi’s proposed steps for TNI Commander in DPR are seen as smooth
- Seerat Kapoor Says, Encouragement From Southern Industry Led Me To Bollywood
- Negi arrives for SJAN-Raisoni’s awards ceremony
- Want to give your customers a better experience? Adopt these technologies