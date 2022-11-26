Squid Game actor O Yeong-su is charged with indecent assault for ‘touching a woman’

Yeong-su, 78, has always denied the allegations against him

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.

Yeong-su, 78, was charged by South Korean prosecutors on Thursday after a complaint from a woman that the Golden Globe winner touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.

The alleged victim had filed a complaint with the police in December last year, but they dismissed the case in April without pressing charges against Yeong-su, Yonhap news agency reported.

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately

But the prosecutor’s office in Suwon, south of the capital Seoul, reopened the case and investigated the allegations, which Yeong-su has always denied.

The actor has spoken out about the allegations before, telling local media last year that he “held the woman’s hand to lead the way around a lake”.

Yeong-su, 78, was charged by South Korean prosecutors on Thursday after a woman complained that he touched her inappropriately in mid-2017.

Yeong-su apologized to the alleged victim last year, but insisted he did so because the woman said ‘she wouldn’t fuss about it’ and stressed that an apology “does not mean that I admit the accusations”.

Yeong-su won South Korea’s first Golden Globe in January for his role as Oh Il-name in Netflix hit Squid Game.

South Korean PresidentMoon Jae-in praised Yeong-su and the drama team, saying that “Squid Game” gives hope for humanity despite its bleak portrayal of society.

“Squid Game,” in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won, has become a global sensation and the biggest original series launch ever. Netflix.

In the nine-part show, Yeong-su posed as a frail, harmless old man, before finally revealing his true identity as the games’ sinister orchestrator.

The dystopian drama has inspired countless real-world recreations and social media memes in South Korea, including its use of the term “kkanbu”, which roughly translates to “friend”, propelling its popularity as a “great -father kkanbu” hippie.

Born in 1944 in what is now the North Korean border town of Kaepung, O is considered one of South Korea’s greatest theater actors, appearing in more than 200 stage productions since 1963 and winning many major awards.

He has also played many charismatic supporting characters in film and television, most notably in “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring” released in 2003 by the late award-winning director Kim Ki-duk.

O’s portrayals of a Buddhist monk in this and other 2003 films earned him the nickname “actor monk” and several television commercials.

He said during a television appearance in October that he decided to join “Squid Game” out of appreciation for the director’s insight into social irregularities.

“Our company passes as if only the n°1 survived. No. 2 lost to No. 1, but beat No. 3. After all, everyone is a winner,” he said then.