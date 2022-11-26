Prince Abama dominates the Hollywood Turf Cup





Benoit Photoh DMTC Press release DEL MAR, California Michael Houses Prince Abama (IRE) stalked the leader for the first game of the 12-stadium Hollywood Turf Cup in Del Mar on Friday, took the lead at the mile marker, then simply passed his six rivals in the Grade II title to bring home a winner three quarters. The 4-year-old Irish-bred gelding by British stallion Tamayuz scooped a $150,000 first prize for taking the $250,000 feature and pushed his lifetime earnings up to $327,553 with his third win on his 10th start. He was ridden by Flavien Prat, who won his fourth winner of the afternoon. The stakes victory was the second of the competition for the Prat driver, but his first in the Hollywood Turf Cup. He now has 82 Stakes wins at Del Mar 10 the most all-time among any runner. We (him and trainer Phil DAmato) that he was tactical enough that I could put him straight into the race. It turned out to be true. He ran well and finished as we expected. In those long races you need a horse that can go the distance. Our horse could today, says Prat The chestnut is trained by Phil DAmato, who won the marathon for the second consecutive year. He took it last year with 6-year-old Say the Word. Flavien (Montée Prat) made the right move at the right time. He felt the pace was ultra slow when those three horses were in the lead. He decided on pole 5/8s, he wanted to be in the lead and that was the winning move. He (Prince Abama) has just matured and improved, DAmato commented. Stakes wins the first of the encounter for Coach DAmato, but his second (Say the Word, 2021) in the Hollywood Turf Cup. He now has 42 wins on the line at Del Mar. Finishing second in Friday’s deal was Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners or Frassettos The Gray Wizard, which was a better header than Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Freeman and LaPentas Avenue. Prince Abama paid $7.60, $4.00, and $3.00 across the board. The Gray Wizard returned $5.60 and $4.00, while Avenue paid $4.80 to show. Fractions: :24.88 :51.79 1:17.63 1:42.49 2:06.25 2:29.42. In the popular Pick Six Single Ticket Jackpot bet, no one could identify the six winners for the eighth consecutive day. This means the carryover will amount to $295,929 when the bet becomes available on Saturday’s nine-race card, which has a 12:30 first post.

