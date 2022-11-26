Entertainment
Elon Musk drops a bombshell on Woke Hollywood
It’s safe to say that most people in Hollywood hate Elon Musk.
The billionaire Tesla’s range of cars did not appeal to progressive stars. Instead, they look beyond the ecological impact of his business and focus on his passion for free speech.
Musk’s takeover of Twitter resulted in many ‘banned’ accounts back on the platform. He’s more interested in stopping child predators than silencing voices.
It’s a bridge too far for people like Stephen King, Jack White, Whoopi Goldberg and others who leak Twitter or castigate Musk for his brief but consequential reign on Twitter.
Coming back twelve hours later to prove how undisturbed I am. pic.twitter.com/mmWJl617oj
Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) November 23, 2022
Musk has a lot on his plate given his business ventures, but he spends an inordinate amount of time tweeting his way. He’s alternately funny and killer, sharing business ideas and asking users what next steps he could take on Twitter.
This week, Musk revealed that he has a good understanding of modern Hollywood and, in his words, the “Woke Mind Virus” infect him.
The billionaire used that phrase as a weapon earlier this year to blast Netflix for its questionable content decisions, one of the reasons the streaming giant’s fortunes plummeted in early 2022.
Now Musk is calling out the entertainment industry for an equally twisted agenda.
RELATED: PAUL SCHRADER BLAST ELON MUSK TO EMBRACE FREE SPEECH
He started the discussion by asking Twitter users what they thought of “culture war,” a loaded term that can mean anything from God in the classroom to hours of drag queen stories for a pre-adolescent audience.
Many responded, of course, given Musk’s nearly 119 million followers. A single account, @GetPaidWriteoffered this suggestion.
I think the right needs to start funding more artists, filmmakers, and writers instead of politicians and super-PACs.
You don’t win a naval war without ships, and you can’t win a culture war without any culture.
We have been reacting for too long. It’s time to go on the offensive.
Musk responded.
I’m neither conventionally right nor left, but I agree with your point of view.
The awakened mind virus has penetrated entertainment deeply and is pushing civilization toward suicide.
We need a counter-narrative.
Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022
This counter-narrative is already happening, albeit in modest measures.
Angel Studios bypasses the gatekeepers of Hollywood to create family content that uplifts, not divides. Think Dry Bar Comedy, “The Chosen” and “The Wingfeather Saga” next month.
“The Chosen: Season 3” recently upended conventional thinking by comes third at the US box office.
The Daily Wire is full steam ahead with its entertainment division, which currently features films like “What’s a Woman?” “Terror in the Prairie” and “Run Hide Fight”. Next year, the conservative platform will launch its line of children’s programming, aimed at entertainment without a progressive agenda.
Editor’s note: This reporter is an independent contributor to the Daily Wire
Rebellious comedians like Tyler Fischer, Ryan Long, Steve McGrew and Chrissie Mayr are using alternative platforms to tell jokes outside of the comedic mainstream. The Babylon Bee regularly serves up laughs that won’t be shared on “Saturday Night Live” or late-night television.
RELATED: BIG TECH CRUSHES CONSERVATIVE COMEDY
In a way, Musk can personally help the counter-narrative he mentioned thrive.
Some of the aforementioned comics have faced Big Tech censorship for telling the “wrong” kind of jokes. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh is launching scathing comments on social media, the kind that rub tech titans the wrong way.
The Babylon Bee refused to remove a satirical Tweet earlier this year and found its account frozen until Musk reinstated it.
Making Twitter a fairer playing field will help new stories flourish not just on social media, but on the content landscape in general.
Musk is not a movie star. He proved he’s a good player in 2021 by hosting “Saturday Night Live”, but won’t be headlining any stand-up tours in the near future.
His stance on free speech, however, could be a cure for the La La Land Woke Mind Virus.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/elon-musk-drops-bomb-woke-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
