Canadian actor and singer Tom Jackson explains how songs bring people together in difficult times

Canadian icon Tom Jackson takes his annual trek across the country, sharing songs and stories to raise money for local food banks and family service agencies.

The legendary actor, singer and storyteller is on tour Santa’s Stories, Songs and Causesuntil December 16, with performances scheduled in New Westminster and Kamloops in British Columbia, and as far away as Newfoundland.

Jackson, 74, was made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2000.

But just last week, he returned to Rideau Hall to receive the highest honor of Companion of the Order of Canada.

“It was a very exciting day for me,” Jackson said. On the coast guest host Margaret Gallagher. “It was great. No, it was better than that.”

Jackson sat down for an interview with CBC Radio ahead of his performance in New Westminster on Nov. 25 to talk about the show and how the song can bring people together.

What is the idea behind Santa’s Stories, Songs and Causes?

The idea was more about the “why” than the what. We set out to get people out of the COVID-19 funk.

For two years, we have had this weight on our shoulders. The world had a weight on their shoulders. And we have to find a happy place.

And say when you come Santa’s Stories, Songs and Causes, you will go to your happy place. It’s just gonna happen. We are determined to make you healthy. We are determined to give you a social prescription that you won’t have to swallow.

Tom Jackson’s Stories, Songs and Santa Causes will be presented across Canada from November 24 to December 16. (Craig Koshyk)

It’s just that you go there and become healthy and find joy, compassion, empathy, faith and hope. But above all, you find love. Not the word, but the verb.

It can be a difficult time of year for many people. How can songs and stories bring us together and make us healthy?

Well, let me take you back 38 or 40 years. I was living in a hole in the ground or in a crawl space and I was addicted to drugs and someone came to visit me and I don’t know if it was real or not.

But this someone said to me, “I’m going to send you an angel and that angel is going to be worse than you. And if you help that angel, I’m going to help you.”

So I took the deal and said, “Okay, how do I know this thing? Is it going to have wings?” He said no. But he will look worse than you.

And I found out there were so many angels out there that were worse than me. So the moral of this story is if you want to feel better, help someone who is worse off than you. He never fails. It will help you and it will help those you help.

what is your song Carole Huronne mean to you personally?

Well, that has its own historical implication and effect on the world. But in my world, it’s an anthem.

Someone once asked me at the end of a tour: “What do you want to be remembered for?” I think I want to be remembered as the guy who sang the song.

Because the song is a verb. It was written for the purpose of explaining the meaning of Christmas to the Huron Indians. And then we created this project. We created it in a place known as Huronia.

This song has been used to generate over $250 million in cash and food service for social service agencies.

But it’s not just that. It is the agencies that save lives. So when you come to this show, you’re not just happy and healthy and joyful and empathetic and all that. You can save lives.

What does it mean to you to be back on the road across the country sharing those songs and stories?

There is a magic between me and the person I am looking at.

Because it’s personal and we can reconnect and we haven’t in two years. So it’s really something tangible for you, you can feel it. It’s not just what you hear. There is a spiritual connection between me and my audience.