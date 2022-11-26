DreamWorks Animation Reveals New Moon Child Curtain Raiser – The Hollywood Reporter

When Families Sit In Their Seats To Watch DreamWorks Animation’s Latest Release Puss in Boots: The Last Wishthey will be greeted by a set of new but familiar faces.

To help Trumpet into its final era, the studio is unveiling a new curtain raiser, which will make its nationwide debut during the Nov. 26 “Caturday” special premiere screenings of the Shrek sequel to the franchise – ahead of its theatrical release on December 21. The dreamlike 32-second sequence spotlights a number of the studio’s most popular and longest-running franchises in both film and TV, before settling on its classic moon shot.

“We bring dreams to life on screen, so the idea was basically that you step into the dreams of a new child. They take you through this dreamscape and re-introduce you to these iconic characters we’ve created over all these years,” says production designer Kendal Cronkhite, who helped lead the project. “The kid surfs and floats and flies through these kinds of galaxies, and brings all these very different movie characters together in one piece.”

This journey begins with one of the latest titles from the animation studio, The villainsbefore taking viewers through character interactions in How to train your dragon, kung fu panda, boss baby and Trolls. The audience is guided through land, sea and space, ending with Shrek — the title that producer Suzanne Buirgy compares to DWA’s Mickey Mouse.

“Shrek started it off with really contemporary stories, a realistic look, contemporary jokes. It was not timeless. It was not classic. It was really there and now. And the use of celebrity voices wasn’t really done at this frequency before DreamWorks came on the scene,” DWA President Margie Cohn said of the film-turned-franchise’s impact on the industry. “But what I love Shrek it is that it is irreverent and addresses the foreigner. It became a symbol of what could be successful – that you don’t have to play by the rules. For me, it’s a big banner for the brand.

Throughout the process, viewers are guided by what Cronkhite describes as a “magical” reimagining of the DreamWorks human figure sitting on a crescent moon. Long known as the ‘Moon Boy’, he has been renamed ‘The Moon Child’, the team recounts. The Hollywood Reporter they removed “all sorts of gender-specific stuff” from the original model so the silhouette could more broadly represent studio fans and young dreamers.

“We like the idea that we now have a moon child, not necessarily a moon boy, because we wanted this child to appeal to everyone,” Buirgy says.

“At the studio, we like to say that all dreamers are welcome here and when you think of who the iconic dreamer is, it’s this moon child,” adds Cohn. “People wish for stars, people look up to the sky for inspiration. By getting them down from the moon and surfing the skies, visiting new and familiar friends, you set the stage for entertainment at come.

The animated characters themselves also get slight design changes, with the art styles changed to create stronger visual continuity. This includes characters like kung fu panda‘s Po, which has fewer fur details, while the Shrek trio has been dusted off and improved in light of advances in animation technology.

“The idea was with all the characters to take a pass of simplification so that they appear more like a graphic character in this graphic world,” says Cronkhite. “They will have a little less quality to better fit into this space.”

“We asked our head of character animation, Sean Sexton, to go over everything for the whole piece so that there was consistency,” Buirgy adds. “Then we had three animators underneath who had specialized in those characters.”

All the characters are then placed on a 2D art background, which serves as a metaphor for the material matter that connects all life and that which makes up dreams. “As humans, we all dream, so it’s part body, part magic, part REM. That’s where our imagination comes from, so I wanted to have it all in the DNA,” says Cronkhite. THR.

The curtain raiser also offers an imaginative new twist on the studio’s long-running fairy tale theme music, composed and edited by Harry Gregson-Williams, who originally wrote the song with John Powell for Shrek. In addition to playing with speed, the theme features more strings (compared to other studios’ reliance on horns and brass) to increase the energy and create more of a “celebratory” feel at the end, according to Cohn.

“Music is emotional. It’s our emotional connection to DreamWorks and so the question was how to tweak it slightly, visually adapt it to what’s going on, while still keeping that amazing theme,” Buirgy says. “It’s a more energetic opening than in the past.”

“I love the romantic, emotional, heartfelt tune and I wanted to keep that instead of feeling like we were going to kick down your door,” Cohn adds.

Throughout its history, the studio has played with both standardized iterations of the curtain raiser (think the emphasis on balloons versus lure) and custom variations that worked before movies like bee-movie, Madagascan 2, shark story, Monsters vs Aliens and Megamind. Now the plan is to combine these approaches, with the studio sticking to the dream palette but leaving the option of changing titles and characters featured in “biomes.”

All – maybe less Shrek, says Cronkhite — are replaceable and could change as early as 2023, according to Cohn. “If we open another film with these characters, we don’t necessarily want to repeat the characters that will be in the next film, if that’s what happens, then we made sure they were ‘ plug and play’,” Buirgy said. “You can literally take one out and put in a new character from one of our beloved franchises in place of another.”

In total, the curtain raiser took around eight months and was carried out by a team of 10-12 people, with over 40 separate hands collaborating, consulting and contributing. This group was led by DreamWorks veterans with literally decades of experience between them: Buirgy, Cronkhite, and visual effects supervisor Matt Baer, ​​who worked with Mike Trull, to figure out the technical elements of swapping biomes, among others.

It comes the same year that Cohn’s own green slate begins hitting theaters and, perhaps in full circle motion, before a new era of studio success. Shrek franchise that started with a more realistic CGI feel and now, with its Puss in Boots followed, exemplifies an innovative storybook visual style. It also debuts amid the studio’s growing library of crossover series of films on television and theatrical release challenges for films in general.

“I feel like we’re really making a strong creative statement moving forward in really trying to have a franchise. But how do you break up the jumble of originals? So I thought now was the time. great for a brand statement and to remind people why they might have come to see a DreamWorks movie,” Cohn said of the timing of the new curtain-raiser’s release. “Not having house style, not picking one character but picking from the diversity of characters we have in movies that have different tones illustrates that alternatives are welcome here.”

A previous version of this story misidentified Mike Trull as Matt Trull.