raha: Raha to Vayu, every Bollywood baby name has an important meaning!





The bard might have joked What’s in a name?, but for most of us mortals, names are pretty much a part of who we are. Although we shouldn’t be judged by the names our parents gave us, a nice and meaningful name can and does become a matter of pride later in life. Here are the names of some of the most popular celebrity babies! Indian celebrities are getting more and more innovative when it comes to naming their newborn babies. Check out some of these cute names below! Raha Kapoor

Born on November 6, Raha is the daughter of one of the loudest couples in tinsel town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Bhatt shared the meaning behind her name. Raha is an auspicious name that has multiple meanings in countless languages ​​but, coincidentally (or not!), each meaning has good vibes! See for yourself: Swahili: Raha means joy.

Bengali: Rest, comfort and relief. Sanskrit: Raha means clan. Arabic: The word means peace. Malta Marie Chopra Jonas

Agencies Malti is the daughter and first child of Bollywood “desi girl” (and now global superstar) Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas. She was born on January 12 this year. Reportedly, by naming their baby girl Maltie and Marie, the power couple paid tribute to Chopra and Jonas’ mothers. In Hindi, Malti means a ‘little fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight’. The name Mary comes from Latin and means “starfish”. It is also a variant of the name of Mary, who was the mother of Jesus Christ. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Agencies It is the name of the son of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujas. The little munchkin was born on August 20. In Sanskrit, the word Vayu means air. The word also means Lord of the Winds in Hindu mythology. Devi Basu Singh Grover

Agencies Recently, Bongshell Bipasha Basu became a proud mother. The Raaz actress, who is married to TV star Karan Singh Grover, took to Instagram to announce the news of the birth of their baby. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings from Ma is here now and it is divine, the post reads. The name Devi in ​​Sanskrit means divine. other

Agencies The power couple of small screen and television sets Ram and Sita Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second daughter on November 11. They haven’t named her yet. However, they named their first daughter Lianna. Lianna is a French name meaning to wrap or bind together. Adiya Piramal

Agencies Although not a Bollywood celebrity baby, Aadiya Piramal is a very well-known baby nonetheless. She was born to billionaire couple Anand Piramal (son of Ajay Piramal, CEO of Piramal Industries) and Isha Ambani daughter of Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries. She was born on November 19. Its name means Beginning or First Power. It is also one of the names of Lord Shiva.

