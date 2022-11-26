Entertainment
Actor Hector Bonilla has died; AMLO regretted the news
Hector Bonilla deceased this November 25 at 83 years old, reported the Ministry of Culture. The actor suffers rin cnc since 2018.
How the close relationship between Hctor Bonilla and AMLO began
The president shared a photo with the actor on Friday, after news broke that he died of kidney cancer.
This Friday it was announced that the protagonist of films such as Red Dawn there A father not so father died of cancer diagnosed four years ago and who could not deal with chemotherapy.
Bonilla’s family confirmed the interpreter’s death in a statement posted on social media. In the letter, they reported that Hector i died at homesurrounded by affection, with his loved ones.
We inform you that today, November 25, 2022, after four years of fighting cancerpassed away our beloved husband, father, grandfather, partner and life example: Hector Bonilla. He died at home, peacefully, without pain. and surrounded by his most intimate entourage, who accompanied him to the end
The Bonilla family shared that years ago he wrote his epitaphwhich reads as follows:
The show is over, they are not joking. Whoever saw me, saw me. Nothing is left
The famous lead actor decided to continue working on stage despite his diagnosis because, as he shared in one of his last interviews, his doctor said he was stable, even though he I felt like I was living overtimesaid TVyNovelas.
Testament: Hector Bonilla recorded a moving song about his death
After a 55-year artistic career, the first actor died at the age of 83; kidney cancer
In this conversation, he also shared the feeling that anyone his age because his situation was not so serious, even his body responded favorably to the alternative treatment with which he treated cancer.
The protagonist of A Not So Cool Christmas He even worked with his son Sergio in the production of the staging stored, which hits theaters in October and November; however, Hector had a slight accidentwho injured his already affected left leg, for which his son Fernando had to replace him.
What are the 5 most emblematic films and soap operas in which Hector Bonilla starred?
The first actor who died at the age of 83 will be remembered for his long career in theatre, television and film.
With the good humor that Hector was facing his diagnosis, he planned to continue fighting and, above all, to remain active in the profession of an artist. He had in mind to take pieces and join others, to write and to direct, because that was what made him feel complete.
After the announcement of the death of the first actor, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He shared on his social networks a photograph with Hector and a short message with which he lamented the death.
I regret the death of Hector Bonilla, a great actor, honest and always with firm convictions. Hugs to Sofa, his kids, family and friends, reads his tweet.
Likewise, Jenaro Villamil He shared AMLO’s tweet and wrote his own farewell to Hector, thus celebrating him for his acting work as a politician supporting López Obrador and being part of the Mexican Workers’ Party (PTM).
In addition to the Chief Executive, the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, also mourned Bonilla’s death with the message:
I deeply regret the death of Héctor Bonilla, whom I have always esteemed for his quality as a great actor and respected for his consistency.
Epigmenio Ibarra He also shared a farewell message for the actor, whom he said he loved and admired, both for his talents as an artist and for the person he was.
I liked it a lot. He was a great man, a talented, honest and kind companion (…) Always faithful; He lit up the scenery and the fight. RIP, wrote the producer.
Eduardo SpainFor his part, he sent his condolences to the Bonilla family and took the opportunity to underline the great actor that was Hector, as well as the importance of his work on stage. I wrote in Twitter: Great Don Hector. Leaves an endearing mark. My condolences to your family.
The actor Hector Surez Goms He shared that he will always remember Bonilla as one of the closest friends of his father, the also deceased Hector Suárez, but also for being an exemplary professional.
I will always remember Hctor Bonilla as one of my father’s best friends, as an exemplary professional, for the many times I saw him in El Diluvio which is coming… A big hug to Sofa, Sergio, Fernando and Leonor. Rest in peace.
Hector Bonilla was diagnosed with right kidney cancer at the end of 2018 and immediately began treatment to control the disease.
Since making his diagnosis known, the histrionic has shared that it could be difficult to fight the type of cancer he has suffered from since he was born. there is no chemotherapybut he felt fine, which is usual with this diagnosis.
And, according to the Mayo Clinic, kidney cancer has no symptoms in its early stagesOver time, the first signs begin to appear, which are:
– Pain in the back or on one side
– Loss of appetite
– Fatigue
– Fever
– Blood in the urine
– Swelling of the ankles and/or legs
It should be noted that these symptoms do not only occur when a person has cancer, as they can also represent other types of kidney or urinary tract disease.
Once this type of cancer has spread to other parts of the body, it can cause symptoms such as: shortness of breath, cough, cough and bone pain.
Kidney cancer can be complicated to treat depending on the stage at which it is detected, as well as the reaction the person has to the initial treatments, which can be targeted therapy -in which drugs aimed at attacking cancer cells are used-, immunotherapy or both.
And it is that, according to American Cancer Societykidney cancer cells usually they don’t answer to chemotherapy.
In addition to this, until today, the reasons why this type of cancer occurs are unknown, in addition to genetic problems, smoking and obesity.
Because of this, Hector started with a four month course, then stopped to see the results he was getting and kept trying more.
The last treatment he tried, according to his son Sergio and Hector himself, gave good results, which is why they felt positive.
