Marvel Actor Pushes Back at Quentin Tarantino, Says Classic Hollywood Was ‘White as Hell’





Modern Hollywood movies may not be very good, but at least they’re not white. That’s basically Marvel star Simu Liu’s message while pushing back against Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino recently made headlines for saying that the quality of modern Hollywood films is rapidly declining. The AV Club covered a podcast appearance where it compared the modern era to the worst times in movie history. “Even though the 80s was the time when I probably saw more movies in my life than ever, at least in terms of cinema releases, I think 80s cinema is, with the years 50, the worst era in Hollywood history, he shares. Matched only now, matched only the current era! Liu, the star of Marvel’s 2021 release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, clearly disagrees. Actor Simu Liu. (Getty Images for Prime Video) Deadline Hollywood covered their response on Twitter. If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400 million+ movie, Liu shared on Twitter. I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone. He continued in a second tweet, No movie studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one who has made sustained efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities everywhere. I loved the Golden Age too… but it was white as hell. Hollywood hypocrisy Liu’s statements are emblematic of the problems of the modern film industry. Hollywood claims to be a bastion of ‘tolerance’, but those in the industry have no problem discriminate different points of view. Hypocrisy is a hallmark of the modern left, exemplified by Gavin Newsom and his desperation to drive industry out of pro-life states. READ: GAVIN NEWSOM PLEADS HOLLYWOOD TO STOP FILMING IN PRO-LIFE STATES, IGNORES HIS OWN MONTANA VACATION Liu’s claims that Tarantino and Scorcese wouldn’t allow actors like him to succeed are also absurd. Both directors have a history of casting non-white actors in major roles. Not to mention, nothing Tarantino said had anything to do with Liu. His criticism was about the quality of modern films, not the casting. Liu ignoring this essentially proves Tarantino’s point. Diversity by itself does not mean that the finished product is automatically superior. But that’s what Hollywood has been doing for the past few years. The cast became the film, not the story or the character. Tarantino is right, the current era is among the worst. Precisely because of the attitude that Liu praises. Until the industry changes direction, the product will continue to decline.

