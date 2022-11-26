Mexican actor Hctor Bonilla dies





The famous Mexican actor Hector Bonilla died this Friday at the age of 83. The confirmation came through a press release published by his relatives on the social network Twitter. We hereby inform that today, November 25, 2022, after a four year battle with cancer, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, partner and life example passed away: Hector Bonilla, the statement which was also released to the media. According to the message, the first actor that we could see a few years ago in the series Lord of the Skies, ceased to exist at home, in peace and surrounded by his entourage, who accompanied him until at the end, I pointed to the writing. The loved ones also said in the statement that they are aware that Hector left an immeasurable legacy and that many hearts will regret his departure. Know that, despite the infinite sadness that overwhelms us, we are serene to say goodbye to a man who left without owing anything to anyone, who lived intensely and fully, who always showed the example and sowed love. and joy for every path he took. I traveled In this post shared on his son Fernando Bonilla’s Twitter account, it was also revealed that the same actor wrote his own epitaph years ago in which he expressed the line “The show is over, they don’t fuck” . Whoever saw me, saw me. Nothing is left. With great sadness we say goodbye to the great Hector Bonilla, highlighted the Cinematheque of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and said that Bonilla leaves a deep legacy in our cinema in films such as Young and Beautiful (1962), Patsy, mon amour (1969) and Aube rouge (1990), for which he won the Ariel award for best actor in 1991. In 2019, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) awarded the Ariel de Oro to Bonilla, an artist with an extraordinary and extensive career spanning more than 50 years in film, theater and television. In one of his last films, A Not So Father Christmas, he starred alongside lead actress Anglica María through the Netflix streaming service.

