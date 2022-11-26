Joan Jett, Billy Joel and others featured in Long Island Hall of Fame





Long Island Sound has taken on a new meaning. A new exhibit space celebrating the likes of Joan Jett, Billy Joel, LL Cool J and Louis Armstrong and other Long Island music stars has opened after more than a decade of work. The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, located in Stony Brook, welcomed its first guests on Friday afternoon, honoring the achievements of local children who have done good. Joan Jetts’ first car, 1983 Jaguar on display at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. (Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame) It’s amazing, we probably had a few hundred people streaming all day, Halls chairman Ernie Canadeo told the Daily News. I’m very excited, and what we’ve built here, I think people will be shocked. The former RCA Records executive said he’s been working to have a permanent home for memorabilia tied to more than 120 artists and professionals since 2004. A wide range of musicians have made the cut, though some aren’t exactly from real Long Islanders. Billy Joel donated one of his motorcycles to the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. (Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame) Acts such as Queens-educated rap pioneers Run DMC, Bedford Stuyvesant-born rock icon Richie Havens, 80s pop idol Debbie Gibson (born in Brooklyn) and jazz great Armstrong, hailing from Queens, have qualified for induction into the Hall of Fame, Canadeo said. We’re looking at Long Island in a geographic sense, which includes Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties, Canadeo said. Everyone in the Hall of Fame is from Long Island, and we cover all musical genres. So we come back to Count Basie, Louie Armstrong, Guy Lombardo, Perry Como, Twisted Sister, Run DMC and Public Enemy. We proudly represent a very first group of artists. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. The two-story, 8,800-square-foot space features exhibits of original musical instruments, awards, performance attire, vintage automobiles belonging to musicians, and other artifacts donated by artists and their estates. Halls’ first exhibition, Long Islands Legendary Club Scene 1960s-1980s, is designed to be an exploration of clubs through the era. Created by School of Visual Arts educator Kevin OCallaghan who designed the MTV Movie Awards popcorn trophy, the exhibit is designed to transport visitors back to the days when rock bands such as Blue Oyster Cult, Zebra and Twisted Sister have made their mark. Music journalist Wayne Robbins has been inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. Left to right, Wayne Robins, LIMEHOF co-founder Norm Prusslin, LIMEHOF president Ernie Canadeo. (Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame) Our feeling is that everyone likes to look back to the youth and it brings you back, Canadeo said. If you’re a certain age and you walk around, you see the bands you used to see in costumes…and things that were happening. It’s a real time capsule of the club scene of the time. Jett, the powerhouse of I Love Rock n Roll and longtime resident of Long Beach (though born in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania), donated her first car, a 1983 Jaguar which is on display. Joel is originally from the Bronx and grew up in Hicksville. The New York State of Mind crooner donated his 1981 Harley Davidson Heritage Edition motorcycle. Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame) Nobody really recognized the major impact Long Island really had on the world, Canadeo said. And no place in the world has created so much musical talent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-long-island-music-hall-of-fame-opens-20221125-s5dafb66qbfwlpxedb5fxr6rtu-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos