BTS’ Jungkook Is Brahmastra’s Kesariya In Style, Netizens Ask ‘Bollywood Debut Soon’?





Image source: YOUTUBE/FIFA, SONY MUSIC INDIA BTS’s Jungkook Wins Brahmastra’s Kesariya In Style BTS’s Jungkook is one of the most popular K-pop stars and has a huge fandom. He recently made headlines by performing the song “Dreamers” and opening the prestigious inauguration ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is the youngest member of BTS and has more than 48 million followers on Instagram. The K-pop star is now making waves on the internet after a video of him went viral. In the viral video, Jungkook can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song “Kesariya” from the movie “Brahmastra,” which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The clip is taken from Jungkook’s song “Dreamers,” which was released exclusively for the FIFA World Cup. In the video, you’ll actually think he’s dancing to the Bollywood song if you pay close attention to the scene where he’s walking through narrow streets with people in the background and kesariya gulaal exploding. Even without synchronization, the pop icon complements the music perfectly and prevents you from realizing that it is a different song even for a brief moment. The clip was uploaded by an Instagram page named jhunjhunastic. He captioned the video, “I know there’s no sync but the vibe matches the song so much.” As soon as the video went viral, the BTS army flocked to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, “I could imagine the song muted.” Another user commented, “This is how it works for me and it fits perfectly.” A third user commented, “I felt the same vibe when I saw the dreamy mv. Kesariya came to mind at that time.” One user also wrote, “Walking around the market…gave me so much kesariya vibe.” Also read:Boycott Mamaearth: Netizens slam beauty company for allegedly supporting Richa Chadha’s Galwan tweet While some users pointed out the match between the background and mood of the two songs, others asked to experience Dreamers’ audio in Kesariya’s video. Also read:FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fans celebrate victory over Germany in the streets by following THIS rule | VIDEO Read more new trends

