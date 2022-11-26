Aspiring Bronx actor beat wife with hammer before death plunge: police





An aspiring actor was a real life killer who beat his wife with a hammer before throwing her from a sixth-floor Bronx window and then jumping to her death, law enforcement sources said. Mother-of-two Ornela Shehi, 28, died of blunt force trauma in August’s brutal homicide/suicide, where one of the children was heard crying mum! Mom! by neighbors of the Morris Park building. Her husband, Florind Belliu, 35, then jumped to her death right behind her, say the cops. The medical examiners office said Shehis suffered life-threatening injuries before he walked out the window on the morning of August 6, with police citing a lovers’ quarrel before the deaths. Neighbors told the Daily News they heard screams from the apartment before the deadly plunges on Cruger Ave. and Pelham Parkway, with both bodies discovered at the rear of the building. Belliu, described by neighbors as antisocial, appeared in only one Albanian film titled 6 Shorts Films 2009, with a Albanian website reporting that he was also working on a book he hoped to turn into a screenplay for Netflix. When you walked next to him, he just didn’t really have a friendly demeanor, the building’s resident Robert Sanchez recalled in August. So I would keep moving forward. They kept to themselves and were very isolated. The two-son couples could not offer any clues as to what triggered the final and fatal encounter. A neighbor recalled that one of the little boys looked sad when police arrived at the scene around 9.15am. An employee of Zymi, a nearby cafe popular with the Albanian community, also describes Belliu as a loner. He was never in the right frame of mind. He came for coffee or food and did not interact with other members of the community, the worker said. The woman never really said anything. She was still quiet and secluded but they still seemed to have the kids (with them). The couples’ deaths were mourned on social media in posts written in Albanian, with a pair of actors from the husbands’ homeland sharing their grief. The story continues Why brother, why? writes Andi Llabuti on Facebook. Why didn’t you think a little about your family, your mother and your sisters? we all knew your abilities and the values ​​you had… You made us so sad that there is no explanation. Comedian/actor Cela Irgen was also shaken by the shocking deaths of his friend and his wife. May you both rest in peace my dear friend and may God give strength to both families in these difficult times, Irgen said on Instagram.

