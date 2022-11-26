World of Tanks Blitz Sees Hollywood Stars Team Up To Promote Holiday Event | Pocket Gamer.biz

World of Tanks is no stranger to special events, as it’s part of a surprisingly short list of free tank simulator games, Halloween, summer and now holiday events all live up to the course. . However, this year, World of Tanks developers Wargaming are hosting a special holiday event featuring two major stars, Mila Jovovich and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The “Holiday Ops 2023” event covers all three major titles across all platforms, including mobile title World of Tanks Blitz.

World of Tanks franchise director Christopher Chung commented on the collaboration “Like many of our millions of gamers around the world, I’ve watched movies starring Arnie and Milla separately, over the decades. It truly is a dream come true to partner with these two global stars in our first-ever franchise-wide holiday celebration. There will be something special for our players, no matter what platform they play on. enjoy World of Tanks.

The star system persists

Since Hollywood’s earliest days, the motion picture industry has sought to elevate its actors from mere screen presences to true cultural icons. Both Jovovich and Schwarzenegger have starred in major movie franchises over the years, and their in-game endorsement is sure to draw some players in for curiosity. It certainly proves that star power is still a major factor for business, and the decision to pursue it with two players of that pedigree indicates that Wargaming believes it will be a worthwhile investment.

The appeal of seasonal events was something we touched on with the World of Tanks Blitz Halloween event, and what we wrote there about how timed events and exclusive cosmetics encourage players to log in much more than the bonus XP they can get from any other limited event. it is also true now. Making each holiday event unique with cosmetics, missions, and more encourages players to come back year after year to see what’s new.

It has certainly been an eventful year for the entire mobile gaming industry and gaming in general, and for Wargaming in particular. Earlier this year they officially pulled out of Belarus and Russia, the first where they were founded. But rebounded with the announcement of the opening of new studios in Poland and Serbia in June. Obviously, regardless of the issues, Wargaming maintains the status quo for players.