Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha faces massive backlash over allegedly mocking Indian Army tweet

Bollywood actor Richa Chaddha has received a massive backlash on social media for using the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in a sarcastic tweet while responding to the Indian army over its preparations to retake Iranian-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan (PoK).

She deleted that tweet and shared a statement of apology.

On November 24, the Northern Army Commander, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi declared that the Indian Army was ready to retake PoK. Richa tweeted this statement adding her quote which read, Galwan say hello.

In June 2020, Chinese PLA troops attacked Indian soldiers from the Bihar Regiment in the freezing terrain of the Galwan Valley along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, killing 20 Indian soldiers.

These soldiers fought hand-to-hand with PLA troops in sub-zero temperatures on the near-black night of June 15-16, 2020. It was the deadliest confrontation between the two countries in more than four decades. .

Dozens of Chinese soldiers died in the clash that lasted for hours, but China has never revealed the exact number of dead soldiers. India recognized the fallen martyrs and awarded them bravery awards.

This is not the first time that Chaddha has mocked the Indian army. In 2012, she responded to a Twitter user who shared her experience of visiting the Wagah border near Amritsar.

As far as jingoism goes, Wagah border has got to be the biggest circus in the country. True that! (sic),” she posted.

Chaddhas Galwan’s tweet comes weeks before his movie Foukrey 3 should be released in theaters. After the online counter-outburst, she deleted the tweet and issued an apology which read:

“While it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words that are dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologize and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words sparked this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji was an illustrious part.As a lieutenant-colonel, he was shot in the leg during the Indochina war in the 1960s.

My Mamaji was a parachutist. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know what that feels like. It’s an emotional question for me.”

She has already courted controversy before the release of her films. Last year, she played the lead role in a movie called Madam Prime Ministerthe story of a young Dalit woman who becomes a chief minister of a state.

The movie poster showed his character holding a broom. Many netizens criticized it for reinforcing the negative stereotype linking ground-level public sanitation jobs to the Dalit community.

Many netizens found his comments in poor taste and called for a boycott of all his films. They also called for a boycott of the Mamaearth brand, which she endorses, after the brand tried to rationalize its anti-army tweet.

After social media users questioned the cosmetics brands’ association with the actor, the brand tweeted, Hey! The Mamaearth brand also does not support anyone who makes fun of our Bravehearts. The words Galwan says hello are inconclusive and we interpret as a reminder of the Indian Army’s advantage in such difficult terrain and even outnumbered during the stalemate.

Even this tweet was later deleted.