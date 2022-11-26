8 Outstanding Post-Emmys TV Performances – The Hollywood Reporter

Mo Bitter

MO (NETFLIX)

Amer’s natural and seemingly effortless talent for connection has long been one of his most obvious strengths, whether in his stand-up comedy or his recurring role on frames. In month, it also proves capable of digging into the darkest and sharpest corners. His easy smiles and rambling jokes take on layers of anxiety and heartbreak as the character struggles with addiction, generational trauma, and the daily frustrations of trying to get by in a country that would rather forget he exists. As the creator and real inspiration for month, Amer imbues the entire project with his own perspective and identity – but it’s his performance that ties it all together as he embodies the show’s vibrant, empathetic spirit through his irresistible star turn. —ANGIE HAN

Ayo Edebiri

THE BEAR (HULU)

There’s no doubt that this is Jeremy Allen White’s show, with the Shameless veteran grounding nearly every scene of culinary mayhem, and no one would argue that much of the dark comedy’s tension comes from Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s chronically misbehaving Richie. But the heart of the bearThe reason the series isn’t entirely a harrowing nightmare is Edebiri’s Sydney, the relatively innocent thrust into this tumultuous world of hot beef and online ordering. When she doesn’t show humor and empathy on the bearEdebiri was a writer and scene stealer on Dickinson and Big mouthand she co-wrote “Private School,” one of the many standout episodes of the final season of What we do in the shadows. It quickly becomes the world of Edebiri, and it is a pleasure to live there. —DANIEL FIENBERG

Paddy Considine

DRAGON HOUSE (HBO)

Dragon HouseViserys Targaryen is a character almost designed to be upstaged. In a fantasy world populated by scheming megalomaniacs, ruthless conquerors, and occasional heroes, its most distinctive trait is its blandness. Still, Considine ensures he’s never dull as he brings Viserys to life with touches of sincerity and flashes of fire to go along with his low-level misery. He served as an anchor among an ever-changing cast throughout the show’s first season, and while Viserys’ final plea for peace was always doomed to fail, it’s all to come. the honor of the screen presence of Considine who, for a brief moment, felt almost within reach. . Viserys may not be remembered by the kingdom as one of their most powerful kings, as he himself thinks in a moment of realization. But for those watching at home, he is a highlight – a tragically human-sized man in a castle built for dragons. —AH

Megann Fahy

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO)

With the first season of Mike White’s tropical but savage takedown of the rich and the tasteless, it was almost easier to note the actors who weren’t nominated for the awards – sorry for the ever-worthy Brittany O’Grady (Paula) and Fred Hechinger (Quinn) – than those who were. Turn that spotlight for season two any way you want, but The fat guy Veteran Fahy is a good starting point as the seemingly mild-mannered wife of a womanizer (the equally great Theo James), whose pain and coping mechanisms are carefully laid out with admirable subtlety. Keep an eye out for the never-better Aubrey Plaza, who has great scenes with Fahy, as well as Italian actresses Beatrice Grannó and Simona Tabasco. —DF

Claes Bang

BAD SISTERS (APPLETV+)

As bad sisters‘ John Paul, Bang might just be the least likable character on TV – a little boor of a man whose only apparent joy in life comes from tormenting others. But any actor could deliver such nasty dialogue and cause disgust. It’s Bang’s full-bodied oeuvre that turns John Paul into a blood-curdling monster: the sickening voice he uses to manipulate his wife (the no less formidable Anne-Marie Duff), the amusement cruel which he registers when one of his insults deals a blow, the smile of a cat which has eaten the canary which he spreads on his face as he watches his victims appeal to the conscience which he has not . To say that Bang is almost intolerable to watch here is no insult – on the contrary, it’s a testament to how effective his performance is. —AH

Ben Wishaw

THIS WILL HURT (AMC+)

If Adam Kay’s adaptation of his memoir about the trials and tribulations of working midwifery in a National Health Service hospital had been shown on HBO or Netflix, we’d be five months after people went rhapsodic at about Whishaw’s shameless performance. The show is a dark, downward spiral for Whishaw’s Adam, but former and future Paddington Bear makes it uncomfortably funny and entirely relatable, forcing viewers to awkwardly embrace an error-prone character who never asks for sympathy. This seven-episode run is set to be a breakthrough for the little-noticed AMC+, with Whishaw and co-star Ambika Mod leading the way. —DF

Morfydd Clark

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER (AMAZONE PRICE)

Clark had his work cut out for him as Galadriel in power rings, and not just because her performance would be compared to Cate Blanchett’s ethereal turn in the movie trilogy. Young Galadriel is an aloof and pure-hearted hero who undertakes the most epic of epic quests, more of a lofty ideal than a relatable protagonist. In Clark’s hands, however, she evolves into something both more and less than the larger-than-life fantasy archetype she first appears to be. His scenes with co-stars such as Charlie Vickers (Halbrand) and Lloyd Owen (Captain Elendil) crackle with chemistry and gradually complicate Galadriel’s stone facade with flickers of amusement, humility and grief. In a show that did its best to balance epic drama with intimate relationships and personal journeys, Clark’s performance became its North Star. —AH

Zazie Beetz

ATLANTE (FX)

Beetz has an Emmy nomination for his work as Van on this series, but the past two seasons, with their meandering creative focus, have made it clear just how integral Beetz is to so many of the best episodes and moments of the series. series. Brandishing a stale wig, accent and wand, the actress was the zany center of the season three finale “Tarrare”; she grounded Tyler Perry’s season four episode, “Work Ethic!” in disbelief; and, opposite series creator Donald Glover in “Snipe Hunt,” she helped sell one of the few poignant reminders that the acclaimed series reaches its final crossroads. It’s not that the episodes focus on LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry and Goofy movie were bad, but the centrality of Beetz has become a guarantee of excellence. —DF

