First actor Hector Bonilla dies aged 83 after tough battle with cancer
Mexican actor Hector Bonilla died on Friday at the age of 83 after years of battling cancer. The performer, one of the most recognized faces of theater in Mexico and Latin America, is known for his role in the film Red Dawn, as well as for his participation in dozens of soap operas, films and plays. The Ministry of Culture mourned the actor’s death and hailed him as one of the finest actors the country has produced in decades.
Bonilla revealed she had kidney cancer four years ago. His family said in a statement that he died at home, peacefully, without pain and surrounded by his closest entourage. We are aware that Hector left an immeasurable legacy and many hearts will mourn his loss, reads the message from his loved ones. Know that, despite the infinite sadness that overwhelms us, we are serene to say goodbye to a man who left without owing anything to anyone, who lived intensely and fully, who always gave the example, adds- he.
The show is over, they are not joking. Whoever saw me, saw me. Nothing is left. This is the epitaph left by the first actor, with a trajectory of more than six decades. He started in projects that date back to the sixties and remained in force in films, documentaries, works and television series until well into 2018. Talented and versatile man with a sense of undeniable humour, Bonilla has also ventured into dubbing, directing and as a narrator.
Red Dawn It was an iconic film, the first to openly address the open wound of the 1968 student movement, despite the limited freedom of expression that existed in the country’s cultural sphere. In the 1989 film, Bonilla played a family man affected by the Tlatelolco massacre, a role which earned him international fame and in which he shared credits with actors such as Mara Rojo, Jorge Fegan, Ademar Arau and the brothers. Bruno and Demin Bichir. The director, Jorge Fons, died last September.
I regret the death of Hector Bonilla, a great actor, honest and always with firm convictions, said president Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador after hearing the news. The very dear Hector Bonilla has passed away. I liked it a lot. He was a great man, a talented, upright and kind companion, lamented producer Epigmenio Ibarra. My father prepared his farewell many years ago. He wrote it around 2004, since then it was very clear what that day meant, his son Fernando Bonilla wrote after uploading a testament sung and set to music by the actor during the pandemic. I was never practical nor serious / and without fortune, the luckiest / owner of anything, I go to the cemetery / naked, calm, in love, sings the renowned artist.
Bonilla was a graduate of the School of Theatrical Arts at the National Institute of Fine Arts. It has been nominated six times and won two Ariel Awards, the highest film honor in Mexico. He was also awarded in 2019 with a Golden Ariel for his long artistic career. The first actor has done almost everything during his career: soap operas like female gaze, The lord of the skies there vivian; special contributions to coconut, The jungle Book there The guy of the eight, and productions on milestones in the history of Mexico such as the 1985 earthquake, the Porfiriato or the Corpus Thursday massacre. In politics, he was a deputy in the Constituent Assembly of Mexico.
Despite doctors saying his condition is stable, the actor has said in some of his latest interviews that he’s been working overtime. If I can live ten more years, that would be a tip that life gives me, but I’m not distressed or whipped, I just want to keep working on what I’m doing: writing, directing, performing and completing my cycle, he told the magazine Television and novels in April this year. Bonilla had been married to Sofa Álvarez for four decades, they had three children and seven grandchildren. I deeply love life, said the actor months before his death. Couldn’t ask for more.
