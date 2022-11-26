Hctor Bonilla, the Mexican actor who never wanted to leave the theater





Mexican actor, producer and director of cinema, theater and television Hector Bonilla, who suffered from kidney cancer, died on Friday at the age of 83, his family announced. In a statement his son Fernando Bonilla shared on social media, details of his father’s death were given. We hereby inform that today, November 25, 2022, after four years of battling cancer, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, partner and life example passed away: Hector Bonilla, it reads in the text. newsletter Get the latest news in Spanish Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to our newsletter Please write your email Subscribe Occasionally, you may receive promotional content from the San Diego Union-Tribune in Spanish. He died at home, in peace, without pain and surrounded by his closest entourage who accompanied him until the end, he added. We are aware that Hector left an immeasurable legacy and many hearts will mourn his loss. Know that, despite the infinite sadness that overwhelms us, we are serene to say goodbye to a man who left without owing anything to anyone, who lived intensely and fully, who always showed the example and sowed love. and joy for every path he took. He shot as he wanted, the statement continues. Additionally, they shared an epitaph that Bonilla himself wrote for himself a few years ago. The show is over, they are not joking (disturbing), whoever saw me, saw me, there is nothing left. The Ministry of Culture of Mexico has deeply regretted the death of Bonilla, a graduate of the INBAL School of Theater Art and considered one of the best actresses in Mexico. He has developed in theater, television and cinema, where he has participated in films such as Rojo amanecer, the Ministry of Culture of Mexico pointed out in a message on social networks. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to the great Hector Bonilla, highlighted the Cinematheque of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and said that Bonilla leaves a deep legacy in our cinema in films such as Young and Beautiful ( 1962), Patsy, my love (1969) and Rojo.Dawn (1990), for which he won the Ariel Award for Best Actor in 1991. In 2019, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMACC) awarded the Ariel de Oro to Bonilla, an artist with an extraordinary and extensive career spanning more than 50 years in film, theater and television. He captivated us as an actor because of his professionalism and his versatility, explained the Academy to justify its decision to award him the prize on this occasion.

