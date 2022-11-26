Prithviraj Kapoor at Kiara Advani’s Delite Cinema Delhi remains a Bollywood favorite

PThe presence of a thriving film culture is a sign of a happy people in an open democracy. Perhaps it is because of this that India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became personally involved in launching the newly independent India’s film ecosystem.

Before the Delhi Development Authority became an all-powerful holder of land in Delhi, there was an organization called the Delhi Improvement Trust which was established in the 1940s. Headed by British officer Arthur Parke Hume, this body operated from of a tiny Nazul office in the Delhi Collectorate with only 10 to 12 officials. Even after Indian independence, the Delhi Improvement Trust remained a powerful body. In the 1950s, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru commissioned this department to attract private actors to invest in establishing world-class cinema halls in Delhi.

The body took care of identifying the lands, developing a policy of engagement with private entities for this mission and creating a model rules document. But in the India of the 1950s, there was no financial appetite among thesethsandthe sahukars delve into largely uncharted territory of recreational movie viewing or shell out the cash to build grand auditoriums with state-of-the-art technology.

Enter Brij Mohanlal Raizada or BML as it was known. It was one Rasika man of many splendid and curious interests in life. BML was a dealer of luxury imported British cars such as Morris Minor, the Wolseley and Dodge American luxury cars. BML lived in Sitaram Bazaar, near where many Kashmiri families lived and he had many friends in the Kashmiri Pandit community. One thing leading to another, Brij Mohanlal Raizada had a chance meeting with Prime Minister Nehru who sold him on the idea of ​​investing his time and money in creating a world-class cinema in Delhi. BML had just returned from Calcutta, where he had seen a movie in an upmarket movie theatre. This experience combined with the insistence of Nehrus, BML was convinced by the idea.

Rope of an investment contract

Meanwhile, the Delhi Improvement Trust, under the asocialist civil servant Pandit Rameshwar Prasad, had published a virtually deadly investment proposal. The investors were first expected to purchase government land at an open auction, promise to create a fully air-conditioned auditorium equipped with a high-end projection and audio system, complete construction and operationalize the theater in the two years or face heavy penalties if you fail to meet any of these conditions. No such cinema existed in Delhi at the time and by all accounts the investment proposal was a financial noose. But now BML was so fascinated by the idea of ​​a movie theater that he told his friends he was ready to participate in the auction.

Either out of professional competitiveness or just prank, many of BML’s neighbors from wealthy business families also participated in this auction. They raised the auction price so much that a piece of land, estimated at Rs 32,000, was finally bought by BML for Rs 6 lakh. At the time, it was a large sum for a solo investor.

Despite this early reversal, BML engaged the most exclusive architectural firm of NK Kothari Associates to design the movie theater. Spread over 58,000 square feet, the building’s designs featured an imposing columned facade and lavish interiors with wide balconies and majestic staircases. BML quickly bled on all sides and had to think outside the boxideasto save money. He bought his own small truck to pick up sand and loose concrete wherever possible to ensure that the construction work continued non-stop at breakneck speed, in accordance with the conditions imposed in the initial contract. He sat all day clinging to theyou danceor the bamboo support structure and lunch on frugal Gur Channa Grammeowned by the workers.

When he was done with all the cash, he approached a wealthy relative to borrow some more money. The parent told him sharply, head paav pasario jeti lambi saur– do not stretch beyond your means. The parent also offered to buy the land to steer BML away from obsessing over a dream movie theater. Instead of becoming discouraged, the rebuke excited BML even more and he borrowed more money from institutional lenders like the Bombay Insurance Company. It looked like a mission doomed.

A doomed mission that became a film industry favorite

But the theater building was finally ready within the contract period. It had centralized air conditioning by Worthington of England, motorized velvet curtains by Wacha and Company, professional projection and sound systems by RCA Projectors as well as a luxurious restaurant and entertainment area for the public. A contest of one hundred rupees was held to choose the name of this new cinema hall and a French name Dlite won. After a while the French pronunciation was dropped and a more talkative Delite became popular.

Soon the stars of the Hindi film industry descended on the square. The Kapoor family, led by Prithviraj Kapoor, began to hold plays in the small theater at the back. The first gamejewish girlwas a resounding success. After a revitalizing performance, the audience couldn’t stop applauding. Prithviraj Kapoor came out to bow to the audience and they threw hundreds of coins towards the actor in appreciation. After this memorable performance, it became a ritual for Prithviraj Kapoor to stand on a green chadar and bow in front of the audience.

The Kapoor family and their theater artists loved Delite Cinema so much that they resided on the top floor of the building during rehearsals and during live shows. The auditorium was also used for special events such as magic shows by the famous magician Gogia Pasha and also music concerts by eminent artists like Mukesh, who captivated Indian audiences who had never tasted such nice selection of cultural buffet.

Actors Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor have started hosting film premieres of their hits in the large auditorium of Delite Cinemas.

The first film to premiere wasAngarey (1954) aAnd then there was no stopping Jungle (1961) Chief 1964),Time (1965),Arzoo (1965),Ankhen (1968) were all screened. The star cast of these mega hits would join in for cocktails and premiers. Delhi photographers were headed for prominent women like Nargis, Madhu Bala, Saira Banu, Vaijanti Mala, Asha Parek and Sharmila Tagore. Huge crowds of star-loving fans would throng the hall for months after a new movie was released. Dashing heroes like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor would keep things simmering by frequently visiting Delite Cinema. Audiences would go into a frenzy during their favorite scenes and even throw money at the movie screen.

The stars seemed larger than life, but at that time they were really rooted and simple. I remember once Dharmendra visited the hall for a premiere. After the show, he asked my father to drop him off at Claridgeshotel. As soon as Dharmendra sat in the car, a crowd of fans surrounded the car and it looked like the vehicle was going to overturn. Dharmendra got out of the car and asked people to back up. When they didn’t listen and kept shoving the car, Dharmendra, being a strong athlete, picked out sets of three and bounced them off the car. It’s a funny memory that I remember so clearly, says Sashank Raizada, son of Brij Mohanlal Raizada.

While many other single-screen cinemas have packed their bags due to new market pressures, DeliteCinema continues to attract Old Delhi crowds who are still enamored with screen icons. When Salman Khan released his filmLondon dreams(2009), he even walked into the box office at the entrance and sold the first tickets as a humble gesture. And when the movieMy name is khan (2013) was released, Shah Rukh Khan paid a special visit to feel the public’s euphoria. Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and now new actors like Kiara Advani remain regular visitors to this tacky brand’s iconic movie theatre.

Every time the room sees a hit, I watch the surging crowds and remember my dadsJune– its quest for excellence. Every success is a man who realizes his dream.

