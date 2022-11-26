Strange World and Glass Onion fight over scraps – The Hollywood Reporter

The Thanksgiving box office is off to a decidedly ominous start, with overall revenue pales in comparison to other years.

For Disney, it seems like a case of feast or famine. While Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will remain at the top of the box office charts for the third consecutive weekend with a big gross of $60-62 million for the five days (Wednesday-Sunday), Disney Animation’s strange world bombards.

wakanda forever led Wednesday with $10 million from 4,174 theaters for a national total of $313.7 million, followed by $8.1 million on Thursday.

There was no Thanksgiving for strange world, which posted an opening day Wednesday of $4.2 million from 4,174 sites after earning a lukewarm B CinemaScore. By Thanksgiving, the picture brought in $2.5 million, which reduced the already muted showings.

At this rate, strange world is eyeing a $20-24 million five-day opening, Disney Animation’s worst opening for a Thanksgiving title in modern times. (Disney Animation titles, such as Frozen franchise, generally dominate the holidays.)

Last year, Charm posted a five-day gross of $40.6 million after earning $7.8 million on Wednesday despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2019, Frozen 2 grossed a record $125 million for the five days.

strange world opens just days after Bob Iger returned as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. following the shock ousting of Bob Chapek.

A slew of other new movies are also vying for their place on the Thanksgiving table, but many fail to please mainstream audiences.

The big mystery is that of Rian Johnson Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads, featuring a cast led by Daniel Craig. Netflix should not report box office receipts in accordance with its long-standing practice of keeping numbers hidden. However, rival Hollywood studios believe the sequel, which airs in nearly 638 theaters in the US and 60 in Canada, could gross between $10 million and $12 million domestically over the five days, putting it ahead of other films. for adults.

Glass Onion is getting unprecedented release and is the first of the streamer’s titles to play at all three of the nation’s biggest chains – AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres.

Cast executives still have their way of collecting data directly from exposure contacts, and two sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Johnson’s sequel likely made $2 million on Wednesday and $1.9 million on Thursday.

While the sequel opens at far less than Johnson’s reported $41.4 million Knives out On Thanksgiving 2019 – the first film had the advantage of receiving a traditional theatrical release from Lionsgate in more than 3,800 locations – it beat out several other new Thanksgiving entries aimed at adults. Netflix launches Glass Onion as a special week-long preview.

Sony’s Korean War Drama Wednesday Dedication, about two naval fighter pilots, grossed $1.8 million from 3,228 sites for an expected 5-day gross of about $9.3 million. The film, which earned an additional $1.2 million on Thursday, stars Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors.

Searchlight’s Epicurean Horror Comedy The menuentering its second weekend, ranked No. 4 on Wednesday with around $1.1 million from 3,228 locations on a strong five-day haul of around $8 million.

Luca Guadagnino’s award nominee bones and all – about two young lovers and cannibals played by Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet who embark on a road trip – grossed around $921,000 on Wednesday as it expanded to a total of 2,727 theaters after launching in select theaters last weekend. The specialty film is predicting a five-day gross of $4 million. It brought in $436,000 on Thursday.

Semi-autobiographical by Steven Spielberg The Fabelmansa key player in the awards, goes slower in hopes of emulating the success of the Oscar-winning film green paper. Spielberg’s latest film premiered in New York and Los Angeles over the weekend of Nov. 11-13 before expanding to 637 locations on Wednesday. From Universal and Amblin, the pic grossed around $400,000 on Wednesday and $470,000 on Thursday for an expected five-day gross of $3-3.5 million.

Retention black adam is also in the mix with an expected five-day gross of around $4 million from 2,842 theaters. It arrived digitally on November 22.

The studios point out that projections could change again once they realize Black Friday revenue.

Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m.: Updated with revised unofficial projections for Glass Onion.

Nov. 25, 8:30 a.m.: Updated with revised unofficial projections for Glass Onion.