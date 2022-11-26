Hollywood Fans vs. YouTube Subscribers: Which Will Get You More Stardom?

Many people want fame and fortune, and today there are different ways to seek success. In the past, it was necessary to gain access to some form of mainstream media, such as television, movies or radio, in order to become famous. But now, individuals are going viral on social media or becoming prominent influencers and streamers. Of course, it’s also harder to be seen on YT these days, so many creators are buying subscribers for YouTube as a means of obtaining submarines at low prices.

So which is better: traditional Hollywood stardom or becoming a YouTube influencer? Let’s compare the two.

The power of creative control

YouTube is an amazing platform for creatives who want to make art exactly the way they want. Literally anyone can do these easy steps:

create a channel;

make videos about anything related to the secret life of bugs, how to apply eyeliner, dad jokes or whatever interests you;

and in any niche you can gain many subscribers for YT.

One of the reasons influencers often don’t make the transition from online star to TV or movie star is the loss of control they go from being able to have complete creative freedom to being told what to do by suits making decisions based on Excel spreadsheets. Many YouTubers consider very restrictive contracts with TV or movie studios and decide they’d rather continue doing their own thing on YouTube.

Even those who attempt the transition often find that they have to make changes that alienate a large portion of their target audience. Despite adding a big budget, some bloggers feel that the quality of their content drops along with the number of YT subscribers when they move to a more mainstream platform and if you’ve ever complained about all the boring, unoriginal shows on TV, you know why. Taking a single shtick and turning it into another cookie-cutter concept can be a creativity killer.

Another problem is that fans often watch TV or movies for different reasons than they watch on YouTube. Some YT subscribers feel they have a parasocial relationship with YouTubers, whose content tends to be very personal and down-to-earth. Members of the public may feel like they know the personalities of the creators and are eager to share their thoughts by commenting or pressing a thumbs up on other comments.

On the other hand, someone watching a movie or TV show usually feels like they’re watching something scripted, without getting a glimpse of someone’s real life. And that’s okay, sometimes users want to escape reality through entertainment. But the audiences for these mediums are often very different, so success and large subscribers on YouTube doesn’t necessarily translate to victory elsewhere.

Access facility

It’s hard to break into Hollywood. It was true before the internet, and it’s true now. Sometimes individuals post YT videos hoping to be discovered by a producer, but that rarely works, in part because millions of users are doing the same thing, and the platform is saturated with creators hoping be discovered and gain many YouTube subscribers.

Of course, you’ll run into the same problem if you move to Los Angeles and attend all the cattle call auditions you can find, you’ll be one of many talented people all vying for the same roles. Even the most talented and hardworking people can pursue an acting career for years with little or no success. Other amazing YouTube performers get overlooked because producers want someone with a specific look or someone who fits an unrealistic ideal of attractiveness.

On YT, you don’t have to wait for someone to kick you off, it’s possible to post your own clips whenever you want without having to seek approval from a Hollywood gatekeeper. However, the downside is that you don’t get the embedded audience that Netflix, Hulu, or a TV channel promises, and you’ll have to find your own subscribers for YouTube instead.

It can also be difficult to find a fan base when you are new to YT. In a way, it’s a bit like those Hollywood cattle calls that thousands of new users upload daily to show off their talent. Even if you research keywords thoroughly and use them skillfully, you can still be buried under the pages of other videos on the same topic.

So many users find it difficult to get their first 100 views as a result, let alone go viral. If you want to become famous through YouTube, you will need to analyze your target market and develop a strategy to attract YouTube subscribers, then work on it consistently.

Long form versus short form

Although longer videos are allowed, they tend towards shorter clips. If you’re hoping for a viral video, the recommended length is two minutes or less, the internet has a short attention span. Those who want to monetize their content on the site are advised to make YouTube videos that are at least ten minutes long but often do not go far beyond this time. Here are some things to consider:

The trend towards shorter content works well for certain types of content, but mainstream media, even streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, generally prefer longer form pieces.

As a result, some artists who do exceptionally well on YT find that their content no longer brings in as many YouTube subscribers.

Some types of comedy, for example, play much better in a viral 30-second spot or five-minute routine than in a half-hour episode.

Tutorials or shorts work very differently depending on length, and some YouTubers have a routine that doesn’t scale well to longer pieces.

However, traditional media has certain advantages. Scripted genre shows have never really caught on on YouTube, so if you want to do the next Stranger Things or Game of Thrones, you might be better off trying to go the movie star route. Also, anything that requires a big budget (special effects, expensive props or costumes, etc.) can be hard to do on YouTube unless you have a money tree.

The price of fame

the exciting thing about fame is that a person can have millions of loyal YouTube subscribers but be relatively unknown outside of the site. Many are mostly unknown outside of their online fan base. Although they can sometimes be recognized in public, they don’t have as many people looking for their autographs as big celebrities.

When was the last time you heard of a YouTuber being chased by paparazzi? Probably never because it rarely happens. So if you’re the type of person who would hate being followed by the press or signing dozens of autographs every time you go to Walmart, you might prefer YouTuber subscribers.

So what is the best option?

Honestly, we can’t answer this question because the answer is different for everyone. YT and Hollywood fame is hard to achieve, requires a lot of hard work, and comes with no guarantees.

However, YouTube provides opportunities for people who cannot afford to live in Los Angeles or whose talents may not be appreciated by the general public. filmmakers. It also gives the creator much more control over their work and great volume to reach more YT subscribers. Consider the pros and cons of each after reading this article to determine