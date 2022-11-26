Entertainment
Indigenous art celebrations in Boulder, John Mellencamp’s works roar through Loveland and more – Boulder Daily Camera
Highlights of the week
EBCA Artistic Extravaganza: For Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday this weekend, the East Boulder County Arts Association is hosting a holiday shopping event where customers can purchase works by local artists including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, photographs and more; 10am-5pm Saturday, 10am-4pm Sunday; EBCA, 380 Main Street, Longmont; ebcacolorado.org.
Holiday Market at the Firehouse Art Center: For Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday this weekend, Firehouse will be selling local artwork at its Holiday Market, where its creators, 12 local artists, will also be in attendance; 12pm-5pm Saturday and Sunday; 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont; firehouseart.org.
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Month at East Window: The gallery is hosting a fundraising event where Chief Lee Plenty Wolf, a Lakota healer from the Oglala tribe, and his son Charlie Plenty Wolf will share stories. There will be drumming, singing and traditional crafts. Proceeds from a silent auction of paintings by Gregg Deal will benefit the Plenty Wolf Medicine Youth programme; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; The New East Window, 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder; Sliding scale for prices, suggested donation $25; eastwindow.org.
John Mellencamp’s exhibition at the Loveland Museum: “John Mellencamp – Painting and Assemblages” features large-scale oil portraits and multimedia pieces by the award-winning musician. The exhibit opens Saturday and will be on display until February 12, with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on December 9. (Mellencamp will not be at the event); 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.
Reflections on Thanksgiving – The Indigenous Perspective:Creative Nations hosts an evening of spoken word by Indigenous poets around what Thanksgiving means to them; 8 p.m. Saturday, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Rock;$5 to $10; thedairy.org.
Student show at the Galerie de l’Arrêt de Bus: “Younger Generation Show” launches Friday, featuring small works from various media by Boulder County high school and college students, through Jan. 6; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.
Block area
15th Street Gallery: Featuring works by Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com
Anas Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; 12pm-5pm Tuesday to Sunday; 1100 Spruce Street, Boulder; anasartgallery.com.
Art and Soul Gallery: Beth Naumann’s hanging bangs; 1615 Pearl Street, Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com.
Artistic pieces: Nonprofit Center for Creative Reuse; 3080 Valmont Street, Boulder; artpartsboulder.org
Art Source International: Old maps, old prints and posters; 1237 Pearl Street, Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Just As I Am,” large-scale works by Kristopher Wright; “A Home In Between,” works by Erin Hyunhee Kang that explore her home damaged by Marshall Fire; until January 22; “Plane of Action,” artists Kevin Hoth and George P. Perez deconstruct, deconstruct and reconstruct hand and machine-altered photographs, through February 19; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.
BMoCA at Fraser:“Woman in Water,” an exhibition by Colorado artist Karen Breunig; until January 15; 350 Ponca Square, Boulder; bmoca.org.
Canyon Theater and Gallery: “Lived Experience,” an analog photography project in which 25 homeless participants captured glimpses of their lives on the streets of Boulder with single-use cameras, through January 14; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibitions.
Collective Community Arts Center: “Finding Common Ground in an Unusual World,” hosted by the Women’s Caucus for Art, features the art of 44 artists who explore identities, backgrounds, communities and ideologies, through Jan. 8 ; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.
The Crowd Collective: “Small Originals”, a winter group exhibition with works by artists from the Collective and guest artists, until December 17; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.
East window: “Photographs,” by Denver-based artist Yvens Alex Saintil, which explores police reform and accountability, veteran mental health care, gun violence and activism, through art, until to January 29; 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder; eastwindow.org.
Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.
HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop culture art mashups made from salvaged vinyl and books; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.
Boulder Museum:Pikas, Prairies, and the Climate Crisis” features field photography and video of the shortgrass prairie and American Pika, through January 8; “Voces Vivas”, explores the county’s Latino heritage, until February 26; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.
Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave. : Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave. : Lincoln Gallery showcases local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery features works in all media by regional artists; bit.ly/naropaart
NoBo Art Center: Presenting an exhibition by artists from the Oakley Art House collective Pedro Rivero, Shay Burrd, Peter Henry Church, Robert Guinn and Maureen Wilson; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.
Art gallery details: “66 Community Show” presents various works created by residents, until December; 401 S. Public Road, Lafayette; particularsart.com.
Art by Phil Lewis: From t-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the work of visionary artists is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl Street, Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.
POPULAR! Gallery: Open Studios, an artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery, offers a unique mix of works by Boulder County artists for sale; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjllrven; popgalleryboulder.com.
Gallery R: Group exhibition “Aspens in the Fall”, until December 11; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; rgallery.art.
Rembrandt Court: Indigenous, local and national art; 1301 Spruce Street, Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com
Shark ink: Enrique Chagoya’s new color lithograph, Codex YTREBIL (“freedom” reversed), is based on small books by 16th-century indigenous artists. There are 25 proofs at $3,000 each; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyon; sharksink.com.
UC Art Museum:Closed for fall vacation, reopens Tuesday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.
University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: Closed for fall vacation, reopens Tuesday; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum
For advice on opportunities, grant information and art news, visit Boulder County Arts Alliance at bouldercountyarts.org.
Longmont area
The large frame: Holiday Art Show and Bazaar features art from 15 local artists, through December 30; 430 Main Street, Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.
Longmont Museum: “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” a family exhibit that looks at the history of Colorado homes, through Jan. 8; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.
Osmosis Gallery: “A Splash of Color,” a fall exhibition of new works by Bill Enyart and Cha Cha, through December; 290 Second Avenue, Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.
Walnut Gallery: Features the work of over 50 artists in a wide range of media; 364 Main Street, Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.
Northern Colorado
Estes Park Art Center: Colossal and Intimate: Nature, Abstraction, Imagination Through The Artist’s Lens, photography by Laura Davis, through Dec. 19; 517 Big Thompson Avenue, Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.
Contemporary Art Center: “Transcending the West”, traditional Western subjects with a modern twist, from BIPOC, AAPI and LGBTQ+ artists; “Intuitive Cartographies,” large-scale fabric collage works by Eleanor Anderson; until December 23; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org
Colombina Gallery: More than 800 pieces from the National Sculpture Guild adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.
Independence Gallery: Bustling gallery showcasing local artists and rotating exhibitions; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.
Lincoln Gallery: The National Photography Show features architecture, nature, people and digital edit entries, through Dec. 2; 429 Lincoln Ave, Loveland; lincolngallery.com
Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features Native American art, jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beads and more; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.
Did we miss your exhibition? Please email [email protected] with “art listings” in the subject line.
