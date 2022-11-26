Kliff Kingsbury upbeat Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown play Chargers





TEMPE – Could it finally be the week? When DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown all take to the field on game day? For the first time this year, the trio is healthy enough to start when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Looking at Murray, who missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, it all came down to bringing him back hard. Check. “It looks good, it looks like it,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday when asked if Murray was playing on Sunday. “He had a good week, he had some full speed rehearsals today and he looked sharp. Were excited.” “We had talked about it (holding him back until the goodbye), but obviously he was looking forward to coming back and he feels good,” added the head coach. “He feels 100%. If there had been less than that, we might have waited, but he feels full, so we’ll push him forward. Brown (foot), on the other hand, looked like he could have made it into Monday Night’s football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City given his practice load and the brilliance he had on the field. Kingsbury is happy with Brown’s chances to dress this week on game day. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, plans to see Brown and Murray get dressed in Week 12. “Obviously having Hollywood Brown there helps,” Hopkins said of the Chargers’ secondary on Friday. “Just by stretching the pitch, he does special things that you can’t train. “For us, it’s about being precise. Obviously not having Kyler there two games. Not a lot of practice, so just be specific for him. The next move in Brown’s revival on offense is for the Cardinals to activate him off injured/designated reserve to return to the pre-game roster. It’s not all good news, however, wide receiver Greg Dortch considered a game-day decision with a thumb injury that required an MRI. Kingsbury said the disease is more pain tolerance than anything else and it will depend on whether or not he can catch it on Sunday. If he can’t go, Kingsbury feels comfortable with recently signed Pharoh Cooper or Andre Baccellia. Cooper returns to the fold after playing under Kingsbury in 2019. Baccellia has played five games this season for Arizona. “These guys have been on offense before and they understand that,” Kingsbury said. Follow @Tdrake4sports

