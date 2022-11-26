Reclaiming Indigenous Representation in the Media





< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:56.2821%"/> The Battle for Breakthrough: Reclaiming Indigenous Narratives through the Rural Assembly on Youtube. Editor’s note: This story was produced by the rural assemblya program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder. Over the past few years, we have seen an explosion of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls to the confirmation of the first Native American to become US Cabinet Secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories. What did it take to get here? We speak with friends from across Indian Country who have worked to challenge stereotypes about Native American and Alaska Native communities. They talk about the importance of breaking through, what the future holds, and the importance of continuing to create opportunities for more Indigenous people. The video features interviews withBobby Wilson, performer of the comedy sketch group The 1491 and cast member of the television shows Rutherford Falls and Reservation Dogs; journalistsalyah chavezandMarc Trahantof TIC (Indian Country Today); and policy specialistMaria Givensco-founder of Tahoma Peak Solutions, a strategic communications company owned by an Indigenous woman. Video by Tyler Owens and Xandr Brown. Editor's note: This story was produced by the rural assembly, a program of the nonprofit Center for Rural Strategies, which also publishes the Daily Yonder.

Over the past few years, we have seen an explosion of Indigenous representation in mainstream media. From the success of shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” to the confirmation of the first Native American to become US Cabinet Secretary, Indigenous voices are reclaiming the narrative to tell their own stories. </p> <p>What did it take to get here? </p> <p>We speak with friends from across Indian Country who have worked to challenge stereotypes about Native American and Alaska Native communities. They talk about the importance of breaking through, what the future holds, and the importance of continuing to create opportunities for more Indigenous people. 

The video features interviews withBobby Wilson, performer of comedy sketch group The 1491s and cast member of the television shows Rutherford Falls and Reservation Dogs; journalistsalyah chavezandMarc Trahantof TIC (Indian Country Today); and policy specialistMaria Givensco-founder of Tahoma Peak Solutions, a strategic communications company owned by an Indigenous woman.

Video by Tyler Owens and Xandr Brown.

