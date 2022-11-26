The REAL reason why Darsheel Safary chose Gujarati film Kutch Express over Bollywood for his comeback





Making his mark as a child actor with the highly acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par in 2007, followed by a few other releases, now a grown man Darsheel Safary is making his comeback to the big screen with the Gujarati film Kutch Express. When asked why he chose a Gujarati film instead of a Bollywood project, Darsheel explained, “I always choose the story first. I believe Kutch Express will bring awareness and learning to today’s audience in the form of entertainment. from some of the nicest people I know. So I chose Kutch Express. The film is directed by Viral Shah and produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh. It also features Ratna Pathak Shah and Manasi Parekh in key roles. And the young actor says working with two talented actors he learned so much from in his youth was an exciting experience. “I had one of the warmest experiences playing in Kutch Express. I have known Manasi madam for years and we discussed working on something together for a while. Now it finally came to fruition” , Darsheel shared, adding that it’s one of the reasons he considers the project a wish fulfillment. Darsheel adds that despite being Gujarati, he wasn’t sure about playing his role. “It was Parthiv sir who convinced me to do this project. Although I am a Gujarati, I was not very sure that I would succeed. It was his conviction and conviction that helped me to do it” , added the actor. As a child actor, Darsheel appeared in the films Bumm Bumm Bole and Midnight’s Children. He recently directed a short film called Capital A Small A which is streaming on Amazon miniTV. Gujarati film Kutch Express is set to release on January 6, 2023.

