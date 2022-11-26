Focus Features 20th Anniversary Best Actor Oscar Winner





In 2009, Sean Penn won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Harvey Milk, the revolutionary gay politician, in Gus Van Sants Milk. After moving to San Francisco in 1972 with her boyfriend, Scott Smith (James Franco), Milk has become politicized, speaking out not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but other disenfranchised groups as well. After two unsuccessful runs to become city supervisor, Milk was elected in 1977, making history as the first openly gay man to be elected to key public office in California. The following year, Milk and Mayor George Moscone (Victor Garber) were murdered by another city overseer, Dan White (Josh Brolin). As tragic as the story is, Penn’s luminous performance, capturing Milk, as Roger Ebert noted, as an ordinary man, kind, funny, flawed, shrewd, idealistic, yearning for a better world, inspired a whole new generation of activists. To celebrate 20 years of Focus Features, in November presented exemplary films such as Milk whose star won the Oscar for Best Actor. look Milk now itunes Where Amazon. The idea of ​​making a feature film about Harvey Milk had been circling Hollywood for a long time before Milk it’s done. Screenplays based on Randy Shilts’ 1982 biography The Mayor of Castro Street had been in development for years with directors like Oliver Stone and Bryan Singer attached to direct. In 2004, Dustin Lance Black took a different path to tell the story. Rather than adapt a biography, he set about writing Milk’s story from scratch, contacting former friends and associates of slain politicians. From these conversations”, recalls Black, “I learned more about the man than in other books or documentaries and I was able to construct an original story, which would ultimately win Black the Oscar for Best original screenplay. Sean Penn was the filmmakers’ first choice to play Milk, in part because of the actors’ commitment to his craft and the intensity he brings to his roles. Obviously, he’s one of the great actors of our time, but he also had the fire and humor that Harvey had, Black explained. What was unexpected was how Penn intuitively understood the key element that differentiated Milk from her kindness. On set, Milks’ old friend, Cleve Jonesrecalls the great relief he felt when Penn told him, I’m just gonna play it like a nice man. The depth of Penn’s achievement, the miraculous way he completely disappeared into character, was immediately apparent. Give it his all in the role, noted the new yorker, Penn takes acting and dedication to soulful heights, making a demand for dignity that becomes universal. Others praised how Penn’s performance put kindness at the center of Milk’s politics. What’s most striking is the sense he conveys of Milks’ basic kindness, a personal virtue that also functions as a political principle, explains The New York Times. The films’ passionate and empathetic message resonated with audiences. Milk was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture. But perhaps even more significant is how he communicated the legacy of Milks to future generations all over the world. As Milks’ hometown newspaper, The San Francisco Chroniclewrote, a great San Francisco story becomes a great American story. After winning her Oscar, Penn used her stardom to push California to make May 22 Harvey Milk Day. Looking back to 2019, Black saw plenty of action inspired by the film’s story and Penns’ performance. For many young people, Harvey Milk’s life as depicted in the film gave them the inspiration to fight back in a stronger and more vocal way, Black exclaims. Harvey’s life provided inspiration but also a road map. Ten years later, it’s clear that the film has played an important role in moving people forward. to unlock access to exclusive rewards, sweepstakes, unique cinematic experiences and more! Follow the features of Focus on instagram, Facebookand Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusfeatures.com/article/focus-features-20th-anniversary_milk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos