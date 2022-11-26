Focus Features 20th Anniversary Best Actor Oscar Winner

In 2009, Sean Penn won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Harvey Milk, the revolutionary gay politician, in Gus Van Sants Milk. After moving to San Francisco in 1972 with her boyfriend, Scott Smith (James Franco), Milk has become politicized, speaking out not only for members of the LGBTQ+ community, but other disenfranchised groups as well. After two unsuccessful runs to become city supervisor, Milk was elected in 1977, making history as the first openly gay man to be elected to key public office in California. The following year, Milk and Mayor George Moscone (Victor Garber) were murdered by another city overseer, Dan White (Josh Brolin). As tragic as the story is, Penn’s luminous performance, capturing Milk, as Roger Ebert noted, as an ordinary man, kind, funny, flawed, shrewd, idealistic, yearning for a better world, inspired a whole new generation of activists. To celebrate 20 years of Focus Features, in November presented exemplary films such as Milk whose star won the Oscar for Best Actor.
The idea of making a feature film about Harvey Milk had been circling Hollywood for a long time before Milk it’s done. Screenplays based on Randy Shilts’ 1982 biography The Mayor of Castro Street had been in development for years with directors like Oliver Stone and Bryan Singer attached to direct. In 2004, Dustin Lance Black took a different path to tell the story. Rather than adapt a biography, he set about writing Milk’s story from scratch, contacting former friends and associates of slain politicians. From these conversations”, recalls Black, “I learned more about the man than in other books or documentaries and I was able to construct an original story, which would ultimately win Black the Oscar for Best original screenplay.
Sean Penn was the filmmakers’ first choice to play Milk, in part because of the actors’ commitment to his craft and the intensity he brings to his roles. Obviously, he’s one of the great actors of our time, but he also had the fire and humor that Harvey had, Black explained. What was unexpected was how Penn intuitively understood the key element that differentiated Milk from her kindness. On set, Milks’ old friend, Cleve Jonesrecalls the great relief he felt when Penn told him, I’m just gonna play it like a nice man.
The depth of Penn’s achievement, the miraculous way he completely disappeared into character, was immediately apparent. Give it his all in the role, noted the new yorker, Penn takes acting and dedication to soulful heights, making a demand for dignity that becomes universal. Others praised how Penn’s performance put kindness at the center of Milk’s politics. What’s most striking is the sense he conveys of Milks’ basic kindness, a personal virtue that also functions as a political principle, explains The New York Times.
The films’ passionate and empathetic message resonated with audiences. Milk was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Picture. But perhaps even more significant is how he communicated the legacy of Milks to future generations all over the world. As Milks’ hometown newspaper, The San Francisco Chroniclewrote, a great San Francisco story becomes a great American story.
After winning her Oscar, Penn used her stardom to push California to make May 22 Harvey Milk Day. Looking back to 2019, Black saw plenty of action inspired by the film’s story and Penns’ performance. For many young people, Harvey Milk’s life as depicted in the film gave them the inspiration to fight back in a stronger and more vocal way, Black exclaims. Harvey’s life provided inspiration but also a road map. Ten years later, it’s clear that the film has played an important role in moving people forward.
