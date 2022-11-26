Govinda Naam Mera, Freddy and 5 More Upcoming Bollywood Movies Released Straight to Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and More You Need to Bookmark stat





With a plethora of new movies and shows streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more every week, keeping a tab could become a tedious task after a certain point. So, to help you out, we have put together a list of upcoming Bollywood movies that will be released straight to digital platforms. Don’t forget to bookmark them. At Anouchka Sharma Chakda’Express at Kartik Aaryan freddy7 Upcoming Bollywood Movies Releasing Directly On Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix And More You Need To Bookmark stat 1. Freddy – Disney+ Hotstar After bringing audiences back to movie theaters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik Aaryan is ready to entertain moviegoers with his upcoming – freddya romantic thriller starring Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, freddy will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, according to Economic Times. 2. Govinda Naam Mera – Disney+ Hotstar Vicky Kaushal’s Long-Awaited Light Drama Govinda Naam Mera is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16, per India Today. The comedy film revolves around a middle-aged man trying to balance his love life and married life. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in integral roles. 3. Tiku marries Sheru – Amazon Prime Video Actress-director Kangana Ranaut is set to become a producer with Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starring Tiku marries Sheru. While the creators have yet to announce the release date for the upcoming Bollywood drama, the dark romantic comedy will be released straight to Amazon Prime Video, per Zee News. 4. Khufiya-Netflix Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj’s upcoming spy thriller revolves around the life of a RAW agent, who is on a mission to seek out and eliminate the traitor who leaks India’s secrets to his enemies. According to Economic Times, the film starring Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will be released on Netflix later this year. 5. Bloody Daddy – Voot Shahid Kapoor teams up with director Ali Abbas Zafar for a high-octane action drama that promises to be a top performer. A remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless night, the upcoming action thriller will be released on Voot later this year or early next year, according to Bollywood Hungama. Confirming the digital release of his film, Zafar told The Times of India: “I don’t want the movie to be censored because there’s a certain kind of blood, action and weapons in the narrative.” 6. Chakda’ Xpress – Netflix Anushka Sharma’s Next Sports Drama Chakda’Express is inspired by Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. While Sharma stars in Chakda’ Xpress, director Prosit Roy will be releasing straight to Netflix. 7. Attica – Netflix Filmmaking duo Abbas-Mustan are set to release their highly anticipated murder mystery drama starring Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal and Mouni Roy on Netflix soon, per ABP. The plot of the Penthouse revolves around a group of friends whose lives take a drastic turn when they discover a corpse in their penthouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gqindia.com/binge-watch/collection/govinda-naam-mera-freddy-7-upcoming-bollywood-movies-releasing-directly-disney-hotstar-netflix-need-bookmark-stat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos