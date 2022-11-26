Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and his wife Gautami Kapoor bring home a Ferrari Portofino M sports car worth more than Rs. 3.5 crores





One of the biggest names in Indian television, Ram Kapoor is known for being a petrolhead as much as his acting skills. The actor is best known for his role in the Hindi television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hein among many other television and film roles. Ram Kapoor already has quite a collection of cars and motorcycles, and he recently added a Ferrari Porto Fino M to his garage. His brand new Ferrari is finished in the Rosso Corsa paint shade and would have all the optional extras added. It also gets an Alcantara Cuoio interior and a convertible hardtop. The Ferrari Portofino was launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.5 crore, but with most of the optional extras ticked off on this one, it must surely be worth more than that. Read also : Ferrari unveils the Portofino M Ram Kapoor’s Ferrari Portofino M also has a convertible hardtop. The actor also added a Porsche 911 Carrera S at his garage last year, and he also owned the old Porsche 911 Cabriolet in the past. He also has the Mercedes-AMG G63 – that he arrived at the Ferrari showroom to take delivery of his brand new sports car – and also a BMW X5 among others. His motorbike the collection includes the hot BMWR18 , Indian Roadmaster Black Horse, BMW K 1600 B among others. Read also : Actor Ram Kapoor adds the Porsche 911 Carrera S to his garage The Ferrari Portofino M was the first car launched by the Italian outfit after its factory closed due to Covid lockdowns. The M in the Portofino M stands for Modificata’ or modification, and it means that this car has several modifications compared to the standard Ferrari Portofino. For starters, it gets a new dual-clutch transmission which is an 8-speed unit and is 20% smaller than the Portofino’s. The car also features Variable Boost Management, a control software developed by Ferrari that adjusts the torque delivered according to the gear selected. This results in increasingly powerful pickups as the revs increase, while optimizing fuel consumption. It gets the same 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 as the 488 Pista, and it develops 620 CV (604 hp) – that’s 20 CV more than the Portofino. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.45 seconds, with 200 km/h in under 10 seconds. Image sources: instagram & Youtube

