Vikram Gokhale’s health deteriorates further, actor on life support | Bollywood





The health of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Pune, has deteriorated slightly. Hospital authorities said on Saturday the actor was still on life support. The 77-year-old actor has been undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for several days due to health complications. (Also read | Vikram Gokhale’s wife Vrushali refutes reports of his death: ‘He fell into a coma’) On Thursday, a rumor of his death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni and Jaaved Jaafery among others took to Twitter to express their condolences. His family later denied rumors of Vikram’s death. According to the PTI news agency on Saturday, hospital spokesperson Shirish Yadkikar said: “Renowned actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be on life support and (his health has) slightly deteriorated further. He’s back on BP support meds.” On Thursday, Vikram’s wife, Vrushali Gokhale, shared an update regarding his health saying he was suffering from “multi-organ failure”. In a statement, Vrushali had said, quoted by the ANI news agency, “Mr. Vikram Gokhale has been in critical condition for the past 24 hours. Doctors are doing their best. He is not responding to treatment as expected. He suffers from multi-organ failure. Vikram, an entertainer equally at home in theatre, television and films, has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films. The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starring Parwana. During a career spanning over 40 years, he appeared in various films. He starred in Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Bang Bang (2014), Natsamrat (2015), Hichki (2018) and Mission Mangal ( 2019). In 2010, he received the National Best Actor Award for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit theaters in June this year.

