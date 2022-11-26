Concord takes on Hollywood





November 25ELKHART And here we go. The Concord Community School Marching Minutemen set out to march in the Hollywood Christmas Parade this Sunday. Featuring celebrity hosts and Grand Marshal Danny Trejo, the 90th anniversary parade is a first for many high school band members, but not something they’re likely to forget anytime soon. “They’re really excited about it. Some of them, because of the pandemic, really haven’t traveled much and this is their first chance to start again,” said group manager Scott Spradling. “I know from everything I hear that people are really excited to go.” For such an expensive trip, the group tries to ensure that students get their money’s worth from enrichment activities, including the Griffith Observatory. “It’s expensive to travel anyway, so we’re trying to cut costs any way we can,” Spradling said. “ Right off the plane, they’ll begin sightseeing in Hollywood, including Grauman’s Chinese Theater and the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame. On Saturday, they’ll take a trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles, and on Sunday, they’ll visit Venice Beach before finally marching in the parade. On Monday, the adventures continue, with a trip to Disneyland and California Adventure. “It’s a busy trip,” Spradling said. “We tell students this is not a relaxing trip where you’re going to sit in a hotel sipping a Diet Coke all afternoon. We’re going to see everything we can see, one thing after the other. ‘other.” For the Concord group, nearly half of the band members have never flown before, and Spradling added that only a handful have been to California. “If we’re going somewhere like this, you want to try and absorb as much as you can,” he said. “A lot of kids have never seen the Pacific Ocean. These are real experiences that they can say they were there. … Fully sensory is the way we organize these trips so they can have some for their money and experience it as much as they can because in some cases it might be one of the few times they can do something like that.” The story continues The last time the group was able to travel for a show, they went to the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia in 2017. Since the class of 2022 seniors never had the opportunity to travel as a group, they were taken to Disney in the spring. Pause. The children in the group today were not part of the group during these experiments, but Spradling said they like to vary the climates, from cold to warm, whenever possible. The Hollywood Christmas Parade will take place Sunday at 9 p.m. (6 p.m. PST). For those unable to attend, The CW will air a taped version of the parade on a date to be determined later. Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 574-538-2065.

